NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 7
The Cleveland Cavaliers versus the Detroit Pistons is one of many strong options on today's NBA Playoff schedule.
Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to get an edge.
Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (68.06% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-3.5)
- Total: 215.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -156, Cavaliers +132
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (74.36% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-15.5)
- Total: 209.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -952, Lakers +640
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
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