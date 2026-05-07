76ers vs. Knicks Eastern Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 8

76ers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Philadelphia 76ers are slight 1-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Friday, starting at 7 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. The Knicks lead the series 2-0. The matchup has an over/under of 213.5 points.

76ers vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -1 213.5 -112 -104

76ers vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (60.7%)

76ers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread 40 times this season (40-40-2).

In the Knicks' 82 games this season, they have 42 wins against the spread.

This season, 76ers games have hit the over 41 times.

Knicks games this year have eclipsed the over/under 45.1% of the time (37 out of 82 games with a set point total).

Philadelphia sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (18-22-1) than it does on the road (22-18-1).

The 76ers have gone over the total less consistently at home, hitting the over in 20 of 41 home matchups (48.8%). In road games, they have hit the over in 21 of 41 games (51.2%).

New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .675 (27-13-0). Away, it is .357 (15-26-1).

In terms of the over/under, Knicks games have finished over 19 of 40 times at home (47.5%), and 18 of 42 on the road (42.9%).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 28.3 points, 6.6 assists and 4.1 boards.

VJ Edgecombe is averaging 16 points, 5.6 boards and 4.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Quentin Grimes averages 13.4 points, 3.6 boards and 3.3 assists.

Joel Embiid is averaging 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Andre Drummond is averaging 6.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Knicks Leaders

Per game, Jalen Brunson gives the Knicks 26 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 20.1 points, 11.9 boards and 3 assists per contest. He is sinking 50.1% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

The Knicks receive 14.4 points per game from Mikal Bridges, plus 3.8 boards and 3.7 assists.

Per game, OG Anunoby gives the Knicks 16.7 points, 5.2 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 1.6 steals (sixth in league) and 0.7 blocks.

The Knicks are getting 12 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Josh Hart.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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