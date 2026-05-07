Marlins vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 7

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Miami Marlins will take on the Baltimore Orioles in MLB action on Thursday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Marlins vs Orioles Game Info

Miami Marlins (16-21) vs. Baltimore Orioles (17-20)

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Thursday, May 7, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and MASN

Marlins vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-118) | BAL: (+100)

MIA: (-118) | BAL: (+100) Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-200) | BAL: -1.5 (+164)

MIA: +1.5 (-200) | BAL: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Marlins vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer (Marlins) - 2-0, 2.68 ERA vs Cade Povich (Orioles) - 1-1, 4.41 ERA

The Marlins will call on Max Meyer (2-0) against the Orioles and Cade Povich (1-1). Meyer and his team have a record of 4-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Meyer and his team have won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. Povich has started two games with set spreads, and the Orioles went 1-1-0. The Orioles were the underdog on the moneyline for one Povich start this season -- they lost.

Marlins vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (62.7%)

Marlins vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Marlins, Baltimore is the underdog at +100, and Miami is -118 playing at home.

Marlins vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Marlins. The Orioles are +164 to cover, while the Marlins are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Marlins vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Marlins versus Orioles game on May 7 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Marlins have come away with 12 wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Miami has won 10 of 15 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have hit the over in 21 of their 36 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Marlins have an against the spread mark of 16-20-0 in 36 games with a line this season.

The Orioles are 5-11 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 31.2% of those games).

Baltimore is 5-9 (winning only 35.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

In the 37 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-11-0).

The Orioles have covered 43.2% of their games this season, going 16-21-0 against the spread.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks has 35 hits, which is tops among Miami hitters this season, while batting .321 with 11 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .376 and a slugging percentage of .569.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is ninth in slugging.

Hicks has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Xavier Edwards has 44 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .414. He's batting .324 and slugging .449.

He is eighth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Otto Lopez has hit four homers with a team-high .510 SLG this season.

Lopez enters this game with nine games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is hitting .357 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Jakob Marsee is batting .180 with a .294 OBP and 10 RBI for Miami this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has put up an on-base percentage of .434 and a slugging percentage of .408. Both lead the Orioles. He's batting .285.

He is 37th in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Pete Alonso has 31 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .225 while slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 130th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Gunnar Henderson has six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks while batting .201.

Adley Rutschman is hitting .313 with eight doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Marlins vs Orioles Head to Head

5/6/2026: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-4 BAL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/5/2026: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-7 BAL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/12/2025: 6-0 MIA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 MIA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/11/2025: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/25/2024: 7-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/24/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/23/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/16/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/15/2023: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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