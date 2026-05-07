Padres vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 7

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the San Diego Padres playing the St. Louis Cardinals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Cardinals Game Info

San Diego Padres (22-14) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (21-15)

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Thursday, May 7, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: ESPN

Padres vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-178) | STL: (+150)

SD: (-178) | STL: (+150) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+120) | STL: +1.5 (-144)

SD: -1.5 (+120) | STL: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Padres vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 3-2, 2.95 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 1-1, 4.50 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Michael King (3-2, 2.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Matthew Liberatore (1-1, 4.50 ERA). King and his team have a record of 2-5-0 against the spread when he starts. King's team has won 40% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-3). When Liberatore starts, the Cardinals have gone 4-3-0 against the spread. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Liberatore's starts this season, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

Padres vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (59.9%)

Padres vs Cardinals Moneyline

San Diego is a -178 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +150 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Padres. The Cardinals are -144 to cover the spread, and the Padres are +120.

Padres vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Padres versus Cardinals contest on May 7 has been set at 8, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 12, or 60%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Diego has been victorious three times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -178 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 16 of their 36 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 36 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 21-15-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have won 19 of the 32 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (59.4%).

St. Louis has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Cardinals have played in 36 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-15-3).

The Cardinals have covered 61.1% of their games this season, going 22-14-0 ATS.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts leads San Diego in OBP (.357), slugging percentage (.457) and total hits (35) this season. He has a .276 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Bogaerts has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Jackson Merrill is batting .235 with eight doubles, four home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .382 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Among all qualified, he is 114th in batting average, 139th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage.

Merrill enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Manny Machado is batting .207 with a .364 slugging percentage and 18 RBI this year.

Ramon Laureano has five home runs, 19 RBI and a batting average of .234 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has racked up 40 hits with a .576 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .303 and with an on-base percentage of .380.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Alec Burleson is hitting .268 with nine doubles, five home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .346.

His batting average ranks 55th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 57th in slugging.

JJ Wetherholt has five doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while hitting .239.

Ivan Herrera leads his team with a .406 OBP.

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