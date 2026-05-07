Padres vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 7
Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.
MLB action on Thursday includes the San Diego Padres playing the St. Louis Cardinals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Padres vs Cardinals Game Info
- San Diego Padres (22-14) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (21-15)
- Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California
- Coverage: ESPN
Padres vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SD: (-178) | STL: (+150)
- Spread: SD: -1.5 (+120) | STL: +1.5 (-144)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Padres vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 3-2, 2.95 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 1-1, 4.50 ERA
The Padres will give the nod to Michael King (3-2, 2.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Matthew Liberatore (1-1, 4.50 ERA). King and his team have a record of 2-5-0 against the spread when he starts. King's team has won 40% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-3). When Liberatore starts, the Cardinals have gone 4-3-0 against the spread. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Liberatore's starts this season, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.
Padres vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Padres win (59.9%)
Padres vs Cardinals Moneyline
- San Diego is a -178 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +150 underdog on the road.
Padres vs Cardinals Spread
- The Cardinals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Padres. The Cardinals are -144 to cover the spread, and the Padres are +120.
Padres vs Cardinals Over/Under
- The over/under for the Padres versus Cardinals contest on May 7 has been set at 8, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.
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Padres vs Cardinals Betting Trends
- The Padres have won in 12, or 60%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season San Diego has been victorious three times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -178 on the moneyline.
- The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 16 of their 36 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- In 36 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 21-15-0 against the spread.
- The Cardinals have won 19 of the 32 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (59.4%).
- St. Louis has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.
- The Cardinals have played in 36 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-15-3).
- The Cardinals have covered 61.1% of their games this season, going 22-14-0 ATS.
Padres Player Leaders
- Xander Bogaerts leads San Diego in OBP (.357), slugging percentage (.457) and total hits (35) this season. He has a .276 batting average.
- Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 49th in slugging.
- Bogaerts has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.
- Jackson Merrill is batting .235 with eight doubles, four home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .382 with an on-base percentage of .297.
- Among all qualified, he is 114th in batting average, 139th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage.
- Merrill enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.
- Manny Machado is batting .207 with a .364 slugging percentage and 18 RBI this year.
- Ramon Laureano has five home runs, 19 RBI and a batting average of .234 this season.
Cardinals Player Leaders
- Jordan Walker has racked up 40 hits with a .576 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .303 and with an on-base percentage of .380.
- Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is eighth in slugging.
- Alec Burleson is hitting .268 with nine doubles, five home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .346.
- His batting average ranks 55th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 57th in slugging.
- JJ Wetherholt has five doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while hitting .239.
- Ivan Herrera leads his team with a .406 OBP.
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