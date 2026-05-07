Red Sox vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 7

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in MLB action on Thursday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Red Sox vs Rays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (16-21) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (24-12)

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Thursday, May 7, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN

Red Sox vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-120) | TB: (+102)

BOS: (-120) | TB: (+102) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-205) | TB: -1.5 (+168)

BOS: +1.5 (-205) | TB: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jake Bennett (Red Sox) - 1-0, 1.80 ERA vs Griffin Jax (Rays) - 1-2, 5.14 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Jake Bennett (1-0, 1.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Griffin Jax (1-2, 5.14 ERA). Bennett helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Bennett's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Jax has started two games with set spreads, and the Rays covered in both chances. The Rays were the underdog on the moneyline for one Jax start this season -- they won.

Red Sox vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (50.7%)

Red Sox vs Rays Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Rays moneyline has Boston as a -120 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a +102 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Rays Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Rays are +168 to cover, while the Red Sox are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Red Sox-Rays contest on May 7, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

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Red Sox vs Rays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 11, or 45.8%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Boston has come away with a win nine times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 18 of their 37 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 13-24-0 against the spread in their 37 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have won nine of the 15 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (60%).

Tampa Bay has a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Rays have played in 35 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-17-0).

The Rays have a 22-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston with an OBP of .381, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .467. He's batting .299 on the season.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he is 26th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Willson Contreras leads Boston in total hits (34) this season while batting .264 with 12 extra-base hits. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .376.

His batting average ranks 63rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 33rd, and his slugging percentage 38th.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 32 hits this season and has a slash line of .271/.344/.390.

Jarren Duran has been key for Boston with 24 hits, an OBP of .255 plus a slugging percentage of .325.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz a has .401 on-base percentage to pace the Rays. He's batting .318 while slugging .473.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Jonathan Aranda has collected 35 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .273 while slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .377.

His batting average is 50th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 32nd, and he is 39th in slugging.

Junior Caminero has three doubles, nine home runs and 19 walks while batting .252.

Chandler Simpson paces his team with a .338 slugging percentage.

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