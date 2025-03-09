Timberwolves vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Sunday, March 9, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN, FDSSW, and KARE 11

The Minnesota Timberwolves (36-29) are heavy, 10-point favorites as they try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (26-35) on Sunday, March 9, 2025 at Target Center. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSN, FDSSW, and KARE 11. The over/under for the matchup is 229.5.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -10 229.5 -450 +350

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (77.1%)

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have registered a 29-35-1 record against the spread this season.

The Spurs have played 61 games, with 27 wins against the spread.

Timberwolves games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 36 times out of 61 chances this season.

The Spurs have eclipsed the over/under 54.1% of the time this season (33 of 61 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Minnesota owns a worse record against the spread (11-19-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (18-16-0).

In terms of over/unders, the Timberwolves hit the over more often at home, as they've exceeded the total 18 times in 31 opportunities this season (58.1%). On the road, they have hit the over 18 times in 34 opportunities (52.9%).

Against the spread, San Antonio has been better at home (14-16-0) than away (13-18-0).

Looking at the over/under, Spurs games have finished over 16 of 30 times at home (53.3%), and 17 of 31 on the road (54.8%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.2 points, 6.0 boards and 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Naz Reid is averaging 14.8 points, 2.2 assists and 6.1 boards.

Julius Randle is averaging 18.8 points, 7.3 boards and 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 12.5 points, 5.9 boards and 2.0 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 11.0 points, 1.8 assists and 10.4 rebounds.

Spurs Leaders

De'Aaron Fox averages 23.6 points, 4.8 boards and 6.3 assists. He is also draining 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 30.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Per game, Victor Wembanyama provides the Spurs 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks (first in league).

Chris Paul's numbers on the season are 9.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.9 assists per contest. He is making 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 treys.

Stephon Castle averages 13.4 points, 3.1 boards and 3.5 assists. He is making 42.6% of his shots from the field and 28.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

The Spurs are getting 15.7 points, 3.7 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Devin Vassell.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.