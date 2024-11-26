Timberwolves vs. Rockets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 26

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: SCHN and FDSN

The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-8) take the court against the Houston Rockets (12-6) as 3.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on SCHN and FDSN. The over/under for the matchup is set at 222.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -3.5 222 -172 +144

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (62.8%)

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread six times this season (6-10-0).

The Rockets have 12 wins against the spread in 18 games this year.

Games involving the Timberwolves have hit the over nine times out of 18 chances this season.

Rockets games this year have gone over the total in seven of 18 opportunities (38.9%).

Against the spread, Minnesota has played worse at home, covering two times in seven home games, and four times in nine road games.

The Timberwolves have hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (57.1%) than games on the road (55.6%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Houston has a better winning percentage at home (.727, 8-3-0 record) than on the road (.571, 4-3-0).

Rockets games have finished above the over/under more often at home (five times out of 11) than on the road (two of seven) this year.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.9 points, 5.2 boards and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 21.8 points, 6.6 boards and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 50% from the field and 35.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Naz Reid is averaging 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 10.9 points, 1.8 assists and 3.8 boards.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 18.3 points for the Rockets, plus 10.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Fred VanVleet averages 14.5 points, 4.3 boards and 6.1 assists. He is also making 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 30.5% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.

The Rockets are getting 18.7 points, 4.8 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Jalen Green.

Tari Eason averages 11.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He is making 50.9% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

Amen Thompson averages 11.3 points, 6.7 boards and 2.2 assists. He is sinking 55.3% of his shots from the field.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.