Timberwolves vs. Raptors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 26

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: TSN and FDSN

The Toronto Raptors (1-1) are big, 13.5-point underdogs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) at Target Center on Saturday, October 26, 2024. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on TSN and FDSN. The matchup has a point total of 220.5.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -13.5 -108 -112 220.5 -110 -110 -901 +610

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (91.9%)

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Timberwolves won 40 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing 42 times.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 13.5 points or greater, the Raptors went 3-5 last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 41 times in Timberwolves games.

Out of 82 Raptors games last year, 43 went over the total.

Against the spread last season, Minnesota played worse when played at home, covering 18 times in 41 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.

Toronto's winning percentage against the spread at home was .341 (14-27-0) last season. On the road, it was .537 (22-19-0).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards recorded 25.9 points, 5.4 boards and 5.1 assists last season. He also sank 46.1% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Last season, Rudy Gobert recorded an average of 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Donte DiVincenzo's stats last season included 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He drained 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.5 triples (fourth in league).

Naz Reid put up 13.5 points, 5.2 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Mike Conley averaged 11.4 points, 2.9 boards and 5.9 assists. He sank 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 44.2% from beyond the arc (third in NBA), with 2.4 treys per contest.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes' numbers last season were 19.9 points, 8.2 boards and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 34.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Immanuel Quickley put up 17.0 points, 3.8 boards and 4.9 assists last season, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made treys per game.

Kelly Olynyk posted 9.8 points last season, plus 4.4 assists and 5.3 boards.

RJ Barrett recorded 20.2 points, 5.4 boards and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he pus up 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown recorded 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

