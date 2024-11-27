Timberwolves vs. Kings NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 27

Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSN

Two sliding teams hit the court when the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-9) host the Sacramento Kings (8-10) on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The Timberwolves are 4.5-point favorites as they look to stop a three-game losing streak against the Kings, losers of four straight. The matchup has an over/under set at 222 points.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -4.5 222 -190 +160

Timberwolves vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (57.8%)

Timberwolves vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 6-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Kings have played 18 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, Timberwolves games have hit the over 10 times out of 18 chances.

Kings games this season have gone over the point total 50% of the time (nine out of 18 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Minnesota has fared worse when playing at home, covering two times in eight home games, and four times in nine road games.

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in five of eight home matchups (62.5%). In away games, they have hit the over in five of nine games (55.6%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Sacramento has a lower winning percentage at home (.200, 2-7-1 record) than on the road (.500, 4-4-0).

Kings games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time both at home (five of 10) and on the road (four of eight) this season.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 28 points, 5.5 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Julius Randle is averaging 21.8 points, 4.1 assists and 6.6 boards.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.6 points, 1.8 assists and 11.4 boards.

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 5.2 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 40% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 10.8 points, 3.9 boards and 1.8 assists.

Kings Leaders

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 28.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He is also sinking 50.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Per game, Domantas Sabonis provides the Kings 20 points, 12.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Kings receive 22.6 points per game from DeMar DeRozan, plus 4.1 boards and 4.1 assists.

The Kings get 13.2 points per game from Keegan Murray, plus 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Kevin Huerter's numbers on the season are 9.8 points, 3.7 boards and 2.1 assists per game. He is draining 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 28.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 treys.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.