Timberwolves vs. Hornets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 4

Timberwolves vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (2-4) are 9-point underdogs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-3) at Target Center on Monday, November 4, 2024. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on FDSN and FDSSE. The matchup has a point total of 226.5.

Timberwolves vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -9 -110 -110 226.5 -110 -110 -370 +295

Timberwolves vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (88.8%)

Timberwolves vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread in a matchup one time this season (1-5-0).

The Hornets have two wins against the spread in six games this season.

Games involving the Timberwolves have hit the over four times this season.

Hornets games this season have gone over the total in two of six opportunities (33.3%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 28.3 points, 5.7 boards and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 59.5% from the floor and 50% from downtown, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.8 points, 1.5 assists and 10.3 boards.

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 6.2 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 54.9% from the field and 42.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Mike Conley averages 7.3 points, 2.7 boards and 4.3 assists, shooting 26.2% from the floor and 30% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 30.2 points, 5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He is also draining 47.4% of his shots from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 5 triples (second in league).

Tre Mann averages 19.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is also sinking 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 44.4% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per game.

The Hornets get 13.3 points per game from Miles Bridges, plus 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

The Hornets receive 11 points per game from Nick Richards, plus 10 boards and 1.8 assists.

Cody Martin averages 10.7 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists. He is making 47.9% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.