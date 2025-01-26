Timberwolves vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Monday, January 27, 2025

Monday, January 27, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN and FDSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (22-23) are underdogs (+7) as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-21) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 27, 2025 at Target Center. The game airs on FDSN and FDSSE. The point total in the matchup is set at 224.5.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -7 224.5 -290 +235

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (73.1%)

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 18-26-1 against the spread this season.

The Hawks have played 45 games, with 18 wins against the spread.

This season, 24 of the Timberwolves' games have gone over the point total.

Hawks games this year have gone over the point total 27 times in 45 opportunities (60%).

In home games, Minnesota has a worse record against the spread (5-15-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (13-11-0).

When it comes to point totals, the Timberwolves hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 13 times in 21 opportunities this season (61.9%). On the road, they have hit the over 11 times in 24 opportunities (45.8%).

Atlanta has performed better against the spread on the road (10-14-0) than at home (8-13-0) this year.

Hawks games have finished above the over/under 71.4% of the time at home (15 of 21), and 50% of the time away (12 of 24).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards averages 26.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Julius Randle is averaging 18.9 points, 4.6 assists and 7.3 boards.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.2 points, 1.8 assists and 10.3 boards.

Naz Reid is averaging 13.6 points, 5.2 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 5.2 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.1% from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 22.8 points, 3.4 boards and 11.5 assists. He is also draining 40.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per contest.

Per game, Jalen Johnson gives the Hawks 18.9 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1 block.

The Hawks receive 13.5 points per game from Dyson Daniels, plus 5.2 boards and 3.6 assists.

The Hawks are receiving 9.4 points, 8.9 boards and 1.2 assists per game from Clint Capela.

Per game, Onyeka Okongwu provides the Hawks 11.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

