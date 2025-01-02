Timberwolves vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 2

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025

Thursday, January 2, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: TNT, NBCS-BOS, truTV, and MAX

Two of the league's best scorers take the court when Jayson Tatum (fourth, 28.3 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (24-9) visit Anthony Edwards (12th, 24.8 PPG) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-15) on Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-BOS, truTV, and MAX. The Celtics are 4.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under set at 219 points.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -4.5 219 -188 +158

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (54.4%)

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are 13-19-1 against the spread this season.

In the Timberwolves' 32 games this season, they have 13 wins against the spread.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over 15 times out of 32 chances.

Timberwolves games this year have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time (16 out of 32 games with a set point total).

Boston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered seven times in 19 games at home, and it has covered six times in 14 games when playing on the road.

Looking at point totals, the Celtics hit the over more often at home, as they've eclipsed the total 11 times in 19 opportunities this season (57.9%). In road games, they have hit the over four times in 14 opportunities (28.6%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.267, 4-11-0 record) than on the road (.529, 9-8-0).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Timberwolves' games have finished above the over/under at home (53.3%, eight of 15) than away (47.1%, eight of 17).

Celtics Leaders

Tatum is averaging 28.3 points, 9.5 boards and 5.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown averages 24.4 points, 6 rebounds and 4.6 assists, shooting 46.1% from the field and 33.2% from downtown, with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Derrick White averages 16.8 points, 4.6 boards and 4.6 assists.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 15.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday averages 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made treys per game.

Timberwolves Leaders

Edwards is averaging 24.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Timberwolves.

Per game, Julius Randle provides the Timberwolves 19.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Timberwolves are receiving 10.4 points, 10.6 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Rudy Gobert.

Naz Reid averages 12.4 points, 5 boards and 1.7 assists. He is making 46% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 4.6 boards and 1.6 assists per game. He is making 43.2% of his shots from the field and 30.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

