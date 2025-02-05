Timberwolves vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 5

Timberwolves vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: CHSN and FDSN

The Minnesota Timberwolves (27-23) are heavy, 11-point favorites against the Chicago Bulls (22-29) on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on CHSN and FDSN. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -11 226.5 -592 +440

Timberwolves vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (81.3%)

Timberwolves vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread 20 times in 50 games with a set spread.

The Bulls have played 51 games, with 23 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Timberwolves have hit the over 27 times out of 51 chances this season.

Bulls games this year have gone over the total in 25 of 51 opportunities (49%).

Minnesota has done a better job covering the spread on the road (15-11-0) than it has at home (5-18-1).

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the total more often at home, hitting the over in 14 of 24 home matchups (58.3%). On the road, they have hit the over in 13 of 26 games (50%).

Chicago has performed better against the spread at home (12-13-1) than away (11-13-1) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Bulls games have gone over more frequently at home (13 of 26, 50%) than on the road (12 of 25, 48%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards averages 26.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Naz Reid averages 13.8 points, 5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 10.9 points, 1.7 assists and 5.4 boards.

Mike Conley is averaging 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 19.7 points for the Bulls, plus 10.4 boards and 3.5 assists.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 12 points, 7.3 boards and 6.6 assists per contest. He is draining 44.7% of his shots from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 treys.

Per game, Coby White provides the Bulls 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

The Bulls receive 12.5 points per game from Ayo Dosunmu, plus 3.7 boards and 4.7 assists.

Jalen Smith averages 8.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He is making 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

