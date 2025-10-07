Fantasy Basketball Draft: Free Printable 2025-26 NBA Schedule Grid

The 2025-26 NBA season is almost here! As we approach the regular season, many basketball fans are looking to draft players most likely to be difference-makers in their fantasy basketball league.

Below is a schedule grid that breaks down the number of games each team will play weekly, helping you make informed decisions as you build your fantasy roster.

Free Printable NBA 2025-26 Schedule Grid

Download the printable NBA schedule grid here.

