FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

Fantasy Basketball Draft: Free Printable 2025-26 NBA Schedule Grid

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

Fantasy Basketball Draft: Free Printable 2025-26 NBA Schedule Grid

The 2025-26 NBA season is almost here! As we approach the regular season, many basketball fans are looking to draft players most likely to be difference-makers in their fantasy basketball league.

Below is a schedule grid that breaks down the number of games each team will play weekly, helping you make informed decisions as you build your fantasy roster.

Free Printable NBA 2025-26 Schedule Grid

Download the printable NBA schedule grid here.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup