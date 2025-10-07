Baycurrent Classic: PGA Best Bets, Predictions, Past Results, and Course Info

The PGA Tour heads to Japan for this week's Baycurrent Classic, formerly the ZOZO Championship, at Yokohama Country Club.

Here's all you need to know.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Baycurrent Classic Info

Yokohama Country Club Course Info

Data from GCSAA, PGA Tour, and data golf's course table unless otherwise noted.

Par : 71

: 71 Distance : 7,315 yards (average-to-long)

: 7,315 yards (average-to-long) Average Fairway Width : N/A

: N/A Average Green Size : N/A

: N/A Green Type: Bentgrass

Yokohama Country Club Course Key Stats

Yokohama Country Club will be set up for a 7,315-yard, par 71 test for this week's field of 78 golfers.

Notably, there are just two par 5s (holes 4 and 6), and the back nine features eight par 4s and a single par 3.

By distance, we'll see three noticeably short par 4s (measuring 337, 357, and 387), and both par 5s are listed at 536 or shorter.

However, four of the par 4s rate out at 475-plus yards, so the mix of a potentially drivable par 4 13th and some added distance on five holes (the four long par 4s plus a 237-yard par 3), distance could be vital by the end of the week.

Despite plenty of landing area, with trees lining the fairways, I don't think we can sell out for distance alone, which is why I'll opt to prioritize strokes gained: off the tee.

A few comp courses that rate out close enough for context: TPC San Antonio, Narashino Country Club, and Augusta National.

Baycurrent Classic Past Results

We don't have past results data to dig into at a first-time host course.

Baycurrent Classic Best Bets

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.

Xander Schauffele

I like five names at the top of the board (Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matusyama, Kurt Kityama, Chris Gotterup, and Alex Noren), which is too many, so I have to narrow things down.

One name I don't want to expunge is Schauffele's. Xander is the best long-term golfer in the field by total strokes gained average the last two years -- by a good margin (+2.00 with nobody else above a +1.68 and only four total names above a +1.00).

Even when looking at a more recent data set when things tend to stabilize (50 rounds of short game and 36 rounds of ball-striking), Schauffele is second in the field (+1.53) behind Gotterup (+1.74).

Xander's last 50 rounds also come with a single-round ceiling (his mean plus a standard deviation in strokes gained) of +4.2. That's tied for second with Matusyama -- and again behind just Gotterup (+4.5).

Chris Gotterup

Odds To Win Baycurrent Classic (+2200)

To Finish Top 10 (+220)

To Finish Top 20 (-110)

Gotterup also had to make the cut with ceiling stats like that, right?

Winner of the Genesis Scottish Open and the solo third-place finisher at The Open, Gotterup has proven that his game can travel outside of the United States.

He also quietly finished T10 at the TOUR Championship -- again on the strength of great distance and ball-striking. That profile should bode well for Yokohama.

Gotterup is also an easy flag for putting regression as a 75th-percentile putter from within 15 feet on Tour last season who also maintained subpar splits on longer putts.

Kurt Kitayama

Odds To Win Baycurrent Classic (+2200)

To Finish Top 10 (+220)

To Finish Top 20 (-110)

While I still like them all from a process standpoint, Kurt Kitayama (plus Xander and Gotterup) does a few things to separate from Matsuyama and Noren, notably adding length off the tee.

All three of Gotterup, Schauffele, and Kitayama are top-eight in distance gained the last 50 rounds after adjusting for field strength.

They're also the top three in strokes gained at stabilization, with Kitayama rating out at a +1.42.

At the ZOZO in 2024, Kitayama was solo 5th, and in 2013, he finished T16, as well.

He's also an elite birdie-maker, which could help him separate from the field if the course plays easy relative to par.

Emiliano Grillo

Odds To Win Baycurrent Classic (+4500)

To Finish Top 10 (+360)

To Finish Top 20 (+150)

I'll be okay going back to Emiliano Grillo until the irons start to dip over a longer sample. That wasn't the case for his missed cut last week at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

He actually gained comfortably with approach but lost with the putter -- not typical for Grillo at this point in his career. Grillo is in the midst of his best putting season since 2018, and he's always been a positive ball-striker.

He's also finished top-10 in his last two starts at Narashino CC and is the highest-floor golfer in the field by round-by-round variance in everyone's last 50.

Nico Echavarria

Odds To Win Baycurrent Classic (+8000)

To Finish Top 10 (+600)

To Finish Top 20 (+240)

As far as long shots go, this tournament could be lively. That said, we'll still want ceiling and fit, which Echavarria seems to have.

Nico rates out sixth in strokes gained ceiling over everyone's last 50 rounds, and that profile features top-25 irons among the field -- plus top-12 putting.

Echavarria's a 94th-percentile PGA Tour putter from within 15 feet, meaning that he should continue to make putts -- and continue to putt well from longer distances.

Oh, and he won in Japan last year while ranking top-eight in approach (2nd) and putting (8th) for the week.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.