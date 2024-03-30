Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The Detroit Tigers are among the MLB teams busy on Sunday, versus the Chicago White Sox.

Tigers vs White Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (2-0) vs. Chicago White Sox (0-2)

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024

Sunday, March 31, 2024 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Tigers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-142) | CHW: (+120)

DET: (-142) | CHW: (+120) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+114) | CHW: +1.5 (-137)

DET: -1.5 (+114) | CHW: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Tigers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Erick Fedde (White Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Tigers will call on Jack Flaherty against the White Sox and Erick Fedde. Flaherty and his team were 16-11-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Flaherty and his team had a 6-6 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Fedde never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Tigers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (58.8%)

Tigers vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Tigers, Chicago is the underdog at +120, and Detroit is -142 playing on the road.

Tigers vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Tigers. The White Sox are -137 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are +114.

The over/under for the Tigers versus White Sox contest on March 31 has been set at 8, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers came away with 22 wins in the 35 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last season Detroit came away with a win eight times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents hit the over in 73 of their 156 games with a total last season.

The White Sox put together a 34-75 record in games last season when they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 31.2% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer last year, Chicago went 21-45 (31.8%).

The White Sox combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times last season for a 69-82-8 record against the over/under.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson had 141 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .446 last season.

Mark Canha finished with an OBP of .355 while batting .262 with 51 runs scored.

Kerry Carpenter ended his last campaign with 116 hits, an OBP of .340, plus a slugging percentage of .471.

Matt Vierling slashed .261/.329/.388 and finished with an OPS of .717.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert had 144 hits and a batting average of .264 a season ago.

Andrew Vaughn hit .258 with 30 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 36 walks.

Andrew Benintendi had a .326 on-base percentage and a .356 slugging percentage last season.

Eloy Jimenez hit .272 with 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks.

Tigers vs White Sox Head to Head

3/30/2024: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/28/2024: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/10/2023: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/9/2023: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/8/2023: 6-0 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-0 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/3/2023: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/2/2023: 10-0 DET (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-0 DET (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2023: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/18/2022: 11-5 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-5 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/17/2022: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

