3 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Wednesday 8/6/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Houston Astros at Miami Marlins

At the moment, it appears that Spencer Arrighetti will make his first start for the Houston Astros since April 5 on Wednesday. Arrighetti was a perfect 2-0 in producing a NRFI before he landed on the injured list, and a matchup with the Miami Marlins should help him improve to 3-0.

On the season, the Marlins are logging the seventh-worst wOBA (.304), sixth-worst wRC+ (93), and eighth-worst ISO (.146) in the first inning. The biggest concern for Arrighetti is what his control looks like in his first MLB outing in months, as he tallied a 10.3% walk rate in 2024 and held a 12.8% walk rate in 2025 before suffering a thumb injury.

As for Miami, they'll have Janson Junk on the bump in Wednesday's contest, and he's carrying a solid 7-1 NRFI record across his first 8 starts. Aside from Junk earning a formidable 3.87 xFIP and 0.75 WHIP in the first inning of his starts, Houston has been one of the best teams to target for a NRFI this year, as they are posting the fifth-worst wOBA (.299), fourth-worst wRC+ (90), and third-worst ISO (.119) in the opening frame.

Athletics at Washington Nationals

The Athletics got off to a fast start in the first inning of Tuesday's clash against the Washington Nationals, scoring five runs before recording their first three outs, and they are in another fantastic spot on Wednesday. Cade Cavalli is currently expected to start for the Nationals, which would make it his first appearance in the majors since 2022.

Across 15 starts at the Triple-A level this season, Cavalli has registered a woeful 6.09 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, and 1.10 HR/9. Meanwhile, the Athletics boast the second-best wOBA (.364), second-best wRC+ (133), and sixth-best ISO (.216) in the opening inning this season.

When it comes to the Nationals, they'll face Jeffery Springs and his 12-9 NRFI record. The Nats have accrued the 10th-best wOBA (.336), 10th-best wRC+ (116), and 14th-best ISO (.182) in the first inning. Of the starting pitchers with 10-plus starts in 2025, Springs possesses the 19th-worst xFIP (5.09), 25th-worst WHIP (1.71), and 14th-highest walk rate (13.1%) in the opening inning, increasing Washington's chances of contributing toward a YRFI.

Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves

Although the odds aren't great for a NRFI in Wednesday's showdown between the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves, I'm willing to take this -128 number with Jose Quintana (12-4 NRFI record) and Spencer Strider (10-4 NRFI record) on the mound. Additionally, both of these teams aren't consistently putting up runs in the first inning, especially with Milwaukee sporting the sixth-worst wOBA (.300), seventh-worst wRC+ (93), and second-worst ISO (.105) in the first inning this season.

While Strider has given up 1.30 HR/9 in the opening frame this year, the Brewers don't have much power to worry about. Over his first 14 starts, Strider is registering a 3.83 xFIP and 24.2% strikeout rate in the first inning, and he should benefit from pitching at home (3.05 xFIP at home, compared to a 4.55 xFIP on the road).

Quintana is a starter we can typically trust for a NRFI despite his 4.77 xFIP and 18.2% walk rate in the first inning this year, as he's yet to give up a homer before tallying three outs and is permitting a positive .263 BABIP in the opening frame. With Quintana ranking in the 65th percentile in groundball rate (45.1%), we can lean on him keeping the ball out of the air before the first inning ends.

