3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 8/6/25

Best MLB Player Props Today

Jurickson Profar has recorded at least two bases in as many games (14) as not (14) since returning from an 80-game suspension. Will the Atlanta Braves' leadoff hitter get something going against Jose Quintana?

Quintana's 3.50 ERA is due for a worse fate thanks to a 4.84 expected ERA, 4.80 xFIP, and 4.99 SIERA. He coughs up 1.24 home runs per nine innings but has seen lucky results against righties, including a .271 BABIP and 7.8% HR/FB ratio.

Profar could force Quintana to stare regression in the face. The switch-hitter is generating a .258 BA, .258 ISO, .516 SLG, and just an 8.8% BB% and 14.7% K% versus left-handed pitchers this season. Batting leadoff, he's a candidate to draw north of four at-bats.

Our MLB projections are high on Profar, forecasting him for 0.53 singles, 0.16 doubles, 0.17 home runs, and 0.67 RBIs. He's shown some pop against lefties, so I don't mind taking a swing on his home run prop at +750 odds.

Last night, Eugenio Suarez slammed his first home run since coming back to the Seattle Mariners. Can he drive in another run on Wednesday?

The M's are in a great spot to run up the score opposite Jonathan Cannon.

Cannon walks in with a 4.77 ERA, 5.04 xERA, 4.77 xFIP, and just an 18.0% strikeout rate. The right-hander can get sent to space by either side of the plate. Although he's a bit more sacrificial when it comes to lefties, he still coughs up a 44.3% fly-ball rate and 1.29 home runs per nine innings to righties. On the road, he's yielding a massive 47.1% fly-ball rate and 1.65 home runs per nine innings to right-handed hitters -- all while walking (4.5%) and striking out (15.2%) this handedness at low rates.

That sets the scene for Suarez to put the ball in the air. He owns a .266 BA, .575 SLG, 48.2% fly-ball rate, and just a 5.0% walk rate versus northpaws this season.

He's notched 37 home runs (tied for fourth-most) and 89 RBIs (third-most) this season and gets to bat fifth for a Mariners squad that has -118 odds to post north of 4.5 runs tonight. All that leads me to believe Suarez's RBI prop comes at a value on Wednesday.

Kyle Stowers is producing an 18.2% barrel rate and .421 ISO across the past 30 days. Since June 25th (110 PA), he's belting righties with a .387 BA, .505 ISO, and .892 SLG.

Stowers has logged an MLB-high 30 RBIs in this split. Despite those numbers, we can get his RBI prop at +170 odds on Wednesday.

Stowers will get the matchup he wants opposite the right-handed Spencer Arrighetti. Arrighetti hasn't made an appearance since April 5th, as he's been sitting on the 60-day IL with a thumb injury. That alone could suggest Arrighetti will not be in top form this late afternoon, and he'll face a Marlins lineup that's sixth in ISO and 12th in wOBA across the past two weeks.

At the very least, Stowers will have the platoon advantage -- a split he's dominated all season. Houston's bullpen will likely be called upon to pitch a chunk of the game, and they're fourth in the league in home runs allowed per nine innings (1.20) and permit a league-high fly-ball rate (47.3%).

