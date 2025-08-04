Tigers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Tigers vs Twins Game Info

Detroit Tigers (65-48) vs. Minnesota Twins (52-59)

Date: Monday, August 4, 2025

Monday, August 4, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and MNNT

Tigers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-164) | MIN: (+138)

DET: (-164) | MIN: (+138) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+132) | MIN: +1.5 (-160)

DET: -1.5 (+132) | MIN: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Tigers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 9-4, 3.43 ERA vs Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 5-4, 4.24 ERA

The Tigers will give the ball to Casey Mize (9-4, 3.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4, 4.24 ERA). Mize's team is 10-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Mize starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-3. The Twins have gone 8-7-0 against the spread when Woods Richardson starts. The Twins are 3-2 in Woods Richardson's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (56%)

Tigers vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +138 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -164 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Twins Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Twins. The Tigers are +132 to cover, and the Twins are -160.

Tigers vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for the Tigers versus Twins contest on Aug. 4 has been set at 8, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 44 wins in the 69 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Detroit has won 21 of 30 games when listed as at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 51 of their 107 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 107 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 54-53-0 against the spread.

The Twins have won 38.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (14-22).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Minnesota has a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of its games).

The Twins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 45 times this season for a 45-56-6 record against the over/under.

The Twins have a 54-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.5% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has 100 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .373. He has a .276 batting average and a slugging percentage of .431.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Torres has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .273 with three home runs and five RBIs.

Spencer Torkelson has 23 doubles, 23 home runs and 46 walks. He's batting .237 and slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .328.

His batting average ranks 121st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 75th, and his slugging percentage 34th.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.509) and total hits (115) this season.

Zach McKinstry has been key for Detroit with 87 hits, an OBP of .347 plus a slugging percentage of .445.

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach is batting .245 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .399 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He is 111th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Larnach enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with four walks and three RBIs.

Ryan Jeffers has 19 doubles, seven home runs and 34 walks while hitting .254. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Brooks Lee has 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 16 walks while batting .247.

Kody Clemens is hitting .221 with seven doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 18 walks.

Tigers vs Twins Head to Head

6/29/2025: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/28/2025: 10-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/27/2025: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/13/2025: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/12/2025: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-0 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/11/2025: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/28/2024: 5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/27/2024: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/26/2024: 9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/4/2024: 12-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

