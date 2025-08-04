Brewers vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves.

Brewers vs Braves Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (67-44) vs. Atlanta Braves (47-63)

Date: Monday, August 4, 2025

Monday, August 4, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and FDSWI

Brewers vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-142) | ATL: (+120)

MIL: (-142) | ATL: (+120) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+118) | ATL: +1.5 (-142)

MIL: -1.5 (+118) | ATL: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Brewers vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester (Brewers) - 10-2, 3.27 ERA vs Erick Fedde (Braves) - 3-11, 5.33 ERA

The probable pitchers are Quinn Priester (10-2) for the Brewers and Erick Fedde (3-11) for the Braves. Priester and his team are 8-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Priester's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-2. When Fedde starts, the Braves have gone 9-10-0 against the spread. The Braves are 3-10 in Fedde's 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (62.2%)

Brewers vs Braves Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Braves, Milwaukee is the favorite at -142, and Atlanta is +120 playing at home.

Brewers vs Braves Spread

The Braves are at +1.5 on the runline against the Brewers. The Braves are -142 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are +118.

Brewers vs Braves Over/Under

Brewers versus Braves, on Aug. 4, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Brewers vs Braves Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 36 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 21 times in 28 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 51 of their 109 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers are 62-47-0 against the spread in their 109 games that had a posted line this season.

The Braves are 6-22 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 21.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Atlanta has a 1-7 record (winning only 12.5% of its games).

The Braves have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 105 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 44 of those games (44-54-7).

The Braves have a 44-61-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.9% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich is batting .263 with 12 doubles, 21 home runs and 45 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .344 while slugging .451.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 70th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

Yelich has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a home run, seven walks and four RBIs.

William Contreras is hitting .258 with 20 doubles, nine home runs and 59 walks, while slugging .376 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 79th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 133rd in slugging percentage.

Brice Turang has 111 hits this season and has a slash line of .276/.342/.386.

Turang takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs.

Sal Frelick leads Milwaukee in OBP (.353) this season, fueled by 107 hits.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has accumulated a slugging percentage of .452 and has 109 hits, both team-best numbers for the Braves. He's batting .260 and with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 74th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies is batting .228 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .332 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 140th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 153rd in slugging percentage.

Marcell Ozuna has a team-best .364 on-base percentage.

Austin Riley is batting .260 with 20 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 27 walks.

Brewers vs Braves Head to Head

6/11/2025: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/10/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/9/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/8/2024: 16-7 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

16-7 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/7/2024: 8-5 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-5 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/6/2024: 10-0 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-0 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/31/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/30/2024: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/29/2024: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/30/2023: 8-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

