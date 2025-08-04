Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 4

Will Junior Caminero or Mike Trout go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 4, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels

Junior Caminero (Rays): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 107 games (has homered in 24.3% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 107 games (has homered in 24.3% of games) Mike Trout (Angels): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 91 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 91 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 107 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 107 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 102 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 102 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 110 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 110 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Christopher Morel (Rays): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 88 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 88 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Ha-Seong Kim (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Jonny Deluca (Rays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Christian Moore (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Luis Rengifo (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 105 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 105 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 86 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 86 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Gustavo Campero (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 103 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 103 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +190 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 38 HR in 111 games (has homered in 32.4% of games)

+190 to hit a HR | 38 HR in 111 games (has homered in 32.4% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 83 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 83 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 109 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 109 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Harrison Bader (Phillies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 91 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 91 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 92 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 92 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Otto Kemp (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 105 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 105 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 104 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 104 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 99 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 99 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Luis Vazquez (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 86 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates

Rafael Devers (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 17% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 100 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 100 games (has homered in 16% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 111 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 111 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 110 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 110 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 105 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 105 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Luis Matos (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 97 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 97 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Liover Peguero (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 86 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 86 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 105 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 105 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 96 games (has homered in 1% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 96 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 96 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 111 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 111 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 90 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 90 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 97 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 97 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 89 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 89 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 110 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 110 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Joey Loperfido (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Warming Bernabel (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 64 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 64 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 105 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 105 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

New York Yankees at Texas Rangers

Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 25.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 25.7% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 90 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 90 games (has homered in 20% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 102 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 102 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 80 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 80 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 103 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 103 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 86 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 86 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 108 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 108 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 92 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 92 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 108 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 108 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 81 games (has homered in 21% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 81 games (has homered in 21% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Austin Slater (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 112 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 112 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 97 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 97 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 39 games Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 92 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 92 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 107 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 107 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 109 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 109 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 101 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 101 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 109 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 109 games (has homered in 20.2% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 112 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 112 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 102 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 102 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Willi Castro (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 98 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 98 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 102 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 102 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 107 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 107 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Will Benson (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Jake Fraley (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 79 games (has homered in 22.8% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 79 games (has homered in 22.8% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 93 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 93 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 102 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 102 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 110 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 110 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 90 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 90 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Tyler Locklear (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 106 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 106 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 111 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 111 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) James McCann (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

Houston Astros at Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 104 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 104 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 86 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 86 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 89 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 89 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Yainer Diaz (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 99 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 99 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 93 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 93 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Carlos Correa (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 95 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 95 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 76 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 76 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 98 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 98 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Dane Myers (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 95 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 95 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 94 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 94 games (has homered in 1.1% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at New York Mets

Juan Soto (Mets): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 110 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 110 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 112 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 112 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 108 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 108 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 110 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 110 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 108 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 108 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 92 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 92 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 98 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 98 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 89 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves

Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 110 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 110 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 105 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 105 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 100 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 100 games (has homered in 15% of games) Jurickson Profar (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 40 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 40 games Anthony Seigler (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Isaac Collins (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 86 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 86 games (has homered in 7% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 106 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 106 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Blake Perkins (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Eli White (Braves): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 105 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 105 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 99 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 99 games Sal Frelick (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 86 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +148 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 38 HR in 110 games (has homered in 31.8% of games)

+148 to hit a HR | 38 HR in 110 games (has homered in 31.8% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 90 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 90 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 107 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 107 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 107 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 107 games (has homered in 14% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 96 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 96 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 106 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 106 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Boston Red Sox