Tigers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Minnesota Twins.

Tigers vs Twins Game Info

Detroit Tigers (71-52) vs. Minnesota Twins (57-64)

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Friday, August 15, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and FDSDET

Tigers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-126) | MIN: (+108)

DET: (-126) | MIN: (+108) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+132) | MIN: +1.5 (-160)

DET: -1.5 (+132) | MIN: +1.5 (-160) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Tigers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Tigers) - 7-10, 5.48 ERA vs Pierson Ohl (Twins) - 0-2, 7.15 ERA

The probable starters are Charlie Morton (7-10) for the Tigers and Pierson Ohl (0-2) for the Twins. Morton and his team are 6-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. Morton's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-6). Ohl has started two games with set spreads, and the Twins went 1-1-0. The Twins were named the moneyline underdog for two Ohl starts this season -- they split the games.

Tigers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (54.8%)

Tigers vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -126 favorite despite being on the road.

Tigers vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the spread (-160 to cover), and Detroit is +132 to cover the runline.

Tigers vs Twins Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Tigers-Twins game on Aug. 15, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 79 games this season and have come away with the win 50 times (63.3%) in those contests.

This year Detroit has won 43 of 66 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 58 of their 117 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers are 56-61-0 against the spread in their 117 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have put together a 16-27 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.2% of those games).

Minnesota has a record of 10-14 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (41.7%).

The Twins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 116 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 50 of those games (50-60-6).

The Twins have a 59-57-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.9% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.358) this season, fueled by 104 hits. He has a .262 batting average and a slugging percentage of .406.

He ranks 67th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .240 with 24 doubles, 26 home runs and 50 walks, while slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .329.

His batting average is 124th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 75th, and his slugging percentage 34th.

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 124 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .512.

Zach McKinstry has 10 home runs, 39 RBI and a batting average of .261 this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.560) while pacing the Twins in hits (96). He's batting .282 and with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is fifth in slugging.

Trevor Larnach has 16 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 39 walks while batting .246. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .319.

His batting average is 109th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 87th in slugging.

Ryan Jeffers has an on-base percentage of .352, a team-best for the Twins.

Brooks Lee has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 18 walks while batting .244.

Tigers vs Twins Head to Head

8/14/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/6/2025: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-4 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/5/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/4/2025: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/29/2025: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/28/2025: 10-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/27/2025: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/13/2025: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/12/2025: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-0 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/11/2025: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

