Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15

The Arizona Diamondbacks are among the MLB teams playing on Friday, versus the Colorado Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (60-62) vs. Colorado Rockies (32-89)

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Friday, August 15, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and ARID

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-186) | COL: (+156)

ARI: (-186) | COL: (+156) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-128) | COL: +1.5 (+106)

ARI: -1.5 (-128) | COL: +1.5 (+106) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 12-7, 4.96 ERA vs Tanner Gordon (Rockies) - 2-5, 8.37 ERA

The Diamondbacks will call on Brandon Pfaadt (12-7) versus the Rockies and Tanner Gordon (2-5). When Pfaadt starts, his team is 14-10-0 against the spread this season. Pfaadt's team has been victorious in 53.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-6. When Gordon starts, the Rockies have gone 3-3-0 against the spread. The Rockies are 2-4 in Gordon's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (60.6%)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline

Arizona is a -186 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +156 underdog at home.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Diamondbacks are -128 to cover, and the Rockies are +106.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 11.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Rockies on Aug. 15, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 70 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (52.9%) in those games.

This season Arizona has been victorious eight times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -186 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 59 of their 118 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks are 57-61-0 against the spread in their 118 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 28 of the 113 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (24.8%).

Colorado is 17-65 (winning only 20.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +156 or longer.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 117 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 51 of those games (51-62-4).

The Rockies have covered 40.2% of their games this season, going 47-70-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has an OPS of .832, fueled by an OBP of .388 and a team-best slugging percentage of .444 this season. He has a .288 batting average.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 20th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.

Perdomo hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .395 with three doubles, two home runs, eight walks and four RBIs.

Corbin Carroll is hitting .248 with 22 doubles, 14 triples, 26 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among qualifying batters, he is 105th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Carroll heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Ketel Marte has 99 hits and an OBP of .398, both of which lead the Diamondbacks this season.

Marte brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .429 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and 11 RBIs.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has been key for Arizona with 107 hits, an OBP of .294 plus a slugging percentage of .406.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated 111 hits with a .526 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Rockies. He's batting .277 and with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 35th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Goodman brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Jordan Beck's .342 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .456.

He is 37th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .264 with 14 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 18 walks.

Tyler Freeman is hitting .304 with 17 doubles, a triple, a home run and 26 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Head to Head

8/14/2025: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/10/2025: 13-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

13-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/9/2025: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/8/2025: 6-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/22/2025: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/21/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/20/2025: 14-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

14-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/18/2025: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 5/17/2025: 14-12 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

14-12 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 5/16/2025: 8-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

