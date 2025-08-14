FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Jordan Addison 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Jordan Addison 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Jordan Addison is the 36th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Minnesota Vikings player was 18th among all WRs in fantasy points last year, with 149.5. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Jordan Addison Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Addison's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points149.57618
2025 Projected Fantasy Points85.014053

Jordan Addison 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 14 against the Atlanta Falcons -- Addison finished with 31.3 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 133 yards and three touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Giants3.543350
Week 4@Packers19.943721
Week 5Jets3.683360
Week 7Lions6.643660
Week 8@Rams2.232220
Week 9Colts11.155421
Week 10@Jaguars2.952250

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jordan Addison vs. Other Vikings Receivers

The Vikings, who ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 54.5% of the time while running the ball 45.5% of the time. Here's a glance at how Addison's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jordan Addison9963875917
Justin Jefferson15410315331025
T.J. Hockenson624145508
Jalen Nailor422841467

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Jordan Addison? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup