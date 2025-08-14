Jordan Addison 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Going into the 2025 season, Jordan Addison is the 36th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Minnesota Vikings player was 18th among all WRs in fantasy points last year, with 149.5. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Jordan Addison Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Addison's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|149.5
|76
|18
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|85.0
|140
|53
Jordan Addison 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 14 against the Atlanta Falcons -- Addison finished with 31.3 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 133 yards and three touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|3.5
|4
|3
|35
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|19.9
|4
|3
|72
|1
|Week 5
|Jets
|3.6
|8
|3
|36
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|6.6
|4
|3
|66
|0
|Week 8
|@Rams
|2.2
|3
|2
|22
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|11.1
|5
|5
|42
|1
|Week 10
|@Jaguars
|2.9
|5
|2
|25
|0
Jordan Addison vs. Other Vikings Receivers
The Vikings, who ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 54.5% of the time while running the ball 45.5% of the time. Here's a glance at how Addison's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jordan Addison
|99
|63
|875
|9
|17
|Justin Jefferson
|154
|103
|1533
|10
|25
|T.J. Hockenson
|62
|41
|455
|0
|8
|Jalen Nailor
|42
|28
|414
|6
|7
Want more data and analysis on Jordan Addison? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.