Jordan Addison 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Jordan Addison is the 36th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Minnesota Vikings player was 18th among all WRs in fantasy points last year, with 149.5. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Jordan Addison Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Addison's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 149.5 76 18 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 85.0 140 53

Jordan Addison 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 14 against the Atlanta Falcons -- Addison finished with 31.3 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 133 yards and three touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 3.5 4 3 35 0 Week 4 @Packers 19.9 4 3 72 1 Week 5 Jets 3.6 8 3 36 0 Week 7 Lions 6.6 4 3 66 0 Week 8 @Rams 2.2 3 2 22 0 Week 9 Colts 11.1 5 5 42 1 Week 10 @Jaguars 2.9 5 2 25 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jordan Addison vs. Other Vikings Receivers

The Vikings, who ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 54.5% of the time while running the ball 45.5% of the time. Here's a glance at how Addison's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jordan Addison 99 63 875 9 17 Justin Jefferson 154 103 1533 10 25 T.J. Hockenson 62 41 455 0 8 Jalen Nailor 42 28 414 6 7

Want more data and analysis on Jordan Addison? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.