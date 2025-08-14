Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 14

Odds updated as of 5:19 a.m.

The Thursday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (59-62) vs. Colorado Rockies (32-88)

Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Thursday, August 14, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Fox Sports 1, COLR, and ARID

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-174) | COL: (+146)

ARI: (-174) | COL: (+146) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-120) | COL: +1.5 (-100)

ARI: -1.5 (-120) | COL: +1.5 (-100) Total: 12 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 4-7, 5.68 ERA vs Bradley Blalock (Rockies) - 1-3, 7.89 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Eduardo Rodriguez (4-7, 5.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Bradley Blalock (1-3, 7.89 ERA). Rodriguez and his team have a record of 6-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Rodriguez's team is 5-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have a 3-4-0 record against the spread in Blalock's starts. The Rockies are 1-6 in Blalock's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (59.8%)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Rockies, Arizona is the favorite at -174, and Colorado is +146 playing at home.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Rockies are -100 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are -120.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 12 runs has been set for the Diamondbacks-Rockies game on Aug. 14, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 69 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (52.2%) in those contests.

Arizona has a record of 11-7 when favored by -174 or more this year.

Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 59 of 117 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks are 56-61-0 against the spread in their 117 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have won 28 of the 112 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (25%).

Colorado has gone 19-67 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer (22.1%).

The Rockies have played in 116 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-61-4).

The Rockies have a 47-69-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40.5% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .443, fueled by 41 extra-base hits. He has a .286 batting average and an on-base percentage of .386.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 69th in slugging.

Perdomo will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .410 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and four RBIs.

Corbin Carroll is batting .248 with 21 doubles, 14 triples, 26 home runs and 39 walks, while slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among all qualifying players, he is 104th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Ketel Marte leads Arizona with 98 hits and an OBP of .398 this season.

Marte takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .455 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and 10 RBIs.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .244 with a .293 OBP and 59 RBI for Arizona this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up a slugging percentage of .528 and has 110 hits, both team-high numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .276 and with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 89th and he is 12th in slugging.

Jordan Beck's .343 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .458.

His batting average ranks 36th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 55th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Mickey Moniak has 14 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .264.

Tyler Freeman has 17 doubles, a triple, a home run and 26 walks while batting .300.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Head to Head

8/10/2025: 13-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

13-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/9/2025: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/8/2025: 6-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/22/2025: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/21/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/20/2025: 14-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

14-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/18/2025: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 5/17/2025: 14-12 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

14-12 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 5/16/2025: 8-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

8-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 9/18/2024: 9-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

