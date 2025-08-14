Keenan Allen 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Keenan Allen is the 64th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Los Angeles Chargers player was 37th among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 114.4. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Keenan Allen Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Allen's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 114.4 126 37 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 64.7 172 69

Keenan Allen 2024 Game-by-Game

Allen picked up 20.1 fantasy points -- nine catches, 141 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 16 against the Detroit Lions, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 2.9 11 4 29 0 Week 4 Rams 1.9 3 3 19 0 Week 5 Panthers 3.3 6 3 33 0 Week 6 Jaguars 16.1 5 5 41 2 Week 8 @Commanders 3.9 7 2 39 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 3.6 10 4 36 0 Week 10 Patriots 4.4 6 5 44 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Keenan Allen vs. Other Chargers Receivers

The Chargers, who ranked 11th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 52.4% of the time while running the football 47.6% of the time. Below is a glance at how Allen's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Keenan Allen 121 70 744 7 15 Ladd McConkey 112 82 1149 7 9 Quentin Johnston 91 55 711 8 11 Will Dissly 64 50 481 2 8

Want more data and analysis on Keenan Allen? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.