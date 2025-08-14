FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Keenan Allen 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Keenan Allen 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Keenan Allen is the 64th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Los Angeles Chargers player was 37th among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 114.4. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Keenan Allen Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Allen's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points114.412637
2025 Projected Fantasy Points64.717269

Keenan Allen 2024 Game-by-Game

Allen picked up 20.1 fantasy points -- nine catches, 141 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 16 against the Detroit Lions, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Titans2.9114290
Week 4Rams1.933190
Week 5Panthers3.363330
Week 6Jaguars16.155412
Week 8@Commanders3.972390
Week 9@Cardinals3.6104360
Week 10Patriots4.465440

Keenan Allen vs. Other Chargers Receivers

The Chargers, who ranked 11th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 52.4% of the time while running the football 47.6% of the time. Below is a glance at how Allen's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Keenan Allen12170744715
Ladd McConkey11282114979
Quentin Johnston9155711811
Will Dissly645048128

Want more data and analysis on Keenan Allen? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

