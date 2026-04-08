Tigers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Tigers vs Twins Game Info

Detroit Tigers (4-7) vs. Minnesota Twins (5-6)

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Fox Sports 1, Twins.TV, and DSN

Tigers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-154) | MIN: (+130)

DET: (-154) | MIN: (+130) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+112) | MIN: +1.5 (-134)

DET: -1.5 (+112) | MIN: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Tigers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Tigers) - 1-0, 0.75 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 0-0, 6.75 ERA

The probable starters are Framber Valdez (1-0) for the Tigers and Bailey Ober for the Twins. Valdez has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Valdez's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Ober has started two games with set spreads, and the Twins went 1-1-0. The Twins were the underdog on the moneyline for one Ober start this season -- they lost.

Tigers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (55.4%)

Tigers vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Tigers, Minnesota is the underdog at +130, and Detroit is -154 playing on the road.

Tigers vs Twins Spread

The Tigers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Twins. The Tigers are +112 to cover the spread, while the Twins are -134.

Tigers vs Twins Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Tigers-Twins on April 8, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in three of the six contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in five of 11 chances this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 4-7-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

The Twins have put together a 3-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.9% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Minnesota has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Twins have combined with opponents to go over the total five times this season for a 5-6-0 record against the over/under.

The Twins have a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .465, fueled by six extra-base hits. He has a .302 batting average and an on-base percentage of .388.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 55th in slugging.

McGonigle will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with three doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.392) this season, fueled by eight hits. He's batting .205 while slugging .282.

His batting average is 131st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 30th, and his slugging percentage 144th.

Colt Keith leads Detroit with 12 hits. He is batting .353 this season and five of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Dillon Dingler is batting .207 with a .343 OBP and seven RBI for Detroit this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Josh Bell has accumulated an on-base percentage of .395 and has nine hits, both team-high figures for the Twins. He's batting .265 and slugging .559.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Luke Keaschall's .326 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .233 with an on-base percentage of .292.

He is currently 101st in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Royce Lewis is hitting .172 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Trevor Larnach is hitting .333 with two doubles and five walks.

Tigers vs Twins Head to Head

4/7/2026: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/6/2026: 7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/17/2025: 8-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/16/2025: 8-5 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-5 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/15/2025: 7-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/14/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/6/2025: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-4 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/5/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/4/2025: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/29/2025: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

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