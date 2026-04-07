Tigers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 7:21 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Twins Game Info

Detroit Tigers (4-6) vs. Minnesota Twins (4-6)

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and DSN

Tigers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-172) | MIN: (+144)

DET: (-172) | MIN: (+144) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+112) | MIN: +1.5 (-134)

DET: -1.5 (+112) | MIN: +1.5 (-134) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Tigers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 1-1, 0.69 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Twins) - 1-0, 0.87 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Tarik Skubal (1-1) versus the Twins and Taj Bradley (1-0). Skubal has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Skubal's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Bradley has started two games with set spreads, and the Twins covered in both chances. The Twins were the underdog on the moneyline for two Bradley starts this season -- they won both.

Tigers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (57.8%)

Tigers vs Twins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Twins reveal Detroit as the favorite (-172) and Minnesota as the underdog (+144) despite being the home team.

Tigers vs Twins Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Twins. The Tigers are +112 to cover, and the Twins are -134.

Tigers vs Twins Over/Under

A total of 6.5 runs has been set for the Tigers-Twins contest on April 7, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in five games this year and have walked away with the win three times (60%) in those games.

Detroit has played as a favorite of -172 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in five of their 10 opportunities.

The Tigers have posted a record of 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins have won two of the six games they were the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

Minnesota has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +144 or longer.

The Twins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 10 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in five of those games (5-5-0).

The Twins have a 5-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has four doubles, a triple and six walks while batting .289. He has an on-base percentage of .386 and a slugging percentage of .447.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 67th in slugging.

Gleyber Torres is hitting .206 with a home run and 12 walks, while slugging .294 with an on-base percentage of .413.

His batting average ranks 129th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 28th, and his slugging percentage 139th.

Colt Keith leads Detroit in OBP (.424), slugging percentage (.548) and total hits (12) this season.

Keith enters this game with seven games in a row with at least one hit. During his last nine outings he is hitting .387 with five doubles, two walks and three RBIs.

Riley Greene has been key for Detroit with eight hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .289.

Twins Player Leaders

Josh Bell paces the Twins with six hits. He's batting .200 and slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 134th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Royce Lewis has five hits with a .364 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .192 while slugging .500.

He is currently 147th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Luke Keaschall has a .333 slugging percentage, which leads the Twins.

Trevor Larnach is batting .333 with two doubles and five walks.

Tigers vs Twins Head to Head

4/6/2026: 7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/17/2025: 8-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/16/2025: 8-5 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-5 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/15/2025: 7-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/14/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/6/2025: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-4 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/5/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/4/2025: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/29/2025: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/28/2025: 10-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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