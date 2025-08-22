Tigers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 22

Odds updated as of 2:17 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals.

Tigers vs Royals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (76-53) vs. Kansas City Royals (66-62)

Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

Friday, August 22, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: Apple TV+

Tigers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-158) | KC: (+134)

DET: (-158) | KC: (+134) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+128) | KC: +1.5 (-154)

DET: -1.5 (+128) | KC: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Tigers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 12-4, 3.63 ERA vs Ryan Bergert (Royals) - 1-1, 2.75 ERA

The Tigers will call on Casey Mize (12-4) against the Royals and Ryan Bergert (1-1). When Mize starts, his team is 13-7-0 against the spread this season. When Mize starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-3. The Royals are 7-3-0 against the spread when Bergert starts. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Bergert's starts this season, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

Tigers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (62.2%)

Tigers vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Royals, Detroit is the favorite at -158, and Kansas City is +134 playing on the road.

Tigers vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Tigers. The Royals are -154 to cover, and the Tigers are +128.

Tigers vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Tigers-Royals on Aug. 22, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 53, or 63.9%, of the 83 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Detroit has been victorious 28 times in 39 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 61 of their 123 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers are 60-63-0 against the spread in their 123 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have won 34 of the 73 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (46.6%).

Kansas City has a 7-10 record (winning 41.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

In the 126 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-70-2).

The Royals are 66-60-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.359) this season, fueled by 108 hits. He has a .260 batting average and a slugging percentage of .397.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 73rd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 110th in slugging.

Spencer Torkelson has 25 doubles, 26 home runs and 56 walks. He's batting .241 and slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .335.

His batting average ranks 121st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 67th, and his slugging percentage 41st.

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 126 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .503.

Zach McKinstry has 10 home runs, 40 RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated 146 hits with a .501 slugging percentage, both team-high statistics for the Royals. He's batting .295 and with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 12th, his on-base percentage is 37th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .432 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBIs.

Maikel Garcia's .362 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .299 while slugging .466.

He is currently eighth in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .261 with 21 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 39 walks.

Salvador Perez is batting .247 with 29 doubles, 22 home runs and 23 walks.

Tigers vs Royals Head to Head

6/1/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/31/2025: 1-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

1-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/30/2025: 7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/20/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/19/2025: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/18/2025: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/17/2025: 6-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/18/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/17/2024: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/16/2024: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

