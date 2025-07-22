Tigers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 23

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Tigers vs Pirates Game Info

Detroit Tigers (60-41) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (40-61)

Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and FDSDET

Tigers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-136) | PIT: (+116)

DET: (-136) | PIT: (+116) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+122) | PIT: +1.5 (-146)

DET: -1.5 (+122) | PIT: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Tigers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton (Tigers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 6-5, 4.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Troy Melton to the mound, while Bailey Falter (6-5) will answer the bell for the Pirates. Melton did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Pirates are 11-7-0 against the spread when Falter starts. The Pirates are 6-7 in Falter's 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (55.2%)

Tigers vs Pirates Moneyline

Detroit is a -136 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +116 underdog at home.

Tigers vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the spread (-146 to cover), and Detroit is +122 to cover the runline.

Tigers vs Pirates Over/Under

Tigers versus Pirates, on July 23, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 40, or 66.7%, of the 60 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 30 times in 43 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 45 of their 95 opportunities.

The Tigers are 48-47-0 against the spread in their 95 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have won 38.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (25-40).

Pittsburgh is 16-31 (winning just 34% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Pirates have played in 94 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-55-3).

The Pirates have covered 50% of their games this season, going 47-47-0 against the spread.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.388) this season, fueled by 88 hits. He has a .281 batting average and a slugging percentage of .419.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 30th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 84th in slugging.

Torres will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .353 with three walks and an RBI.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.534) and total hits (106) this season. He's batting .277 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .233 with a .478 slugging percentage and 59 RBI this year.

Zach McKinstry has been key for Detroit with 83 hits, an OBP of .357 plus a slugging percentage of .455.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz paces the Pirates with 68 hits. He's batting .211 and slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 154th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 94th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen leads his team with a .336 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .256 while slugging .379.

He is currently 87th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Bryan Reynolds has racked up a slugging percentage of .372, a team-best for the Pirates.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .274 with 12 doubles, two triples, a home run and 15 walks.

Tigers vs Pirates Head to Head

7/21/2025: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/19/2025: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/17/2025: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/29/2024: 10-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/29/2024: 8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/9/2024: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/8/2024: 7-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/2/2023: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/1/2023: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/17/2023: 8-0 PIT (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!