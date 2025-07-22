FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Tigers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Tigers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

Odds updated as of 1:14 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Pirates Game Info

  • Detroit Tigers (60-41) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (40-61)
  • Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
  • Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: SportsNet PT and FDSDET

Tigers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

  • Moneyline: DET: (-144) | PIT: (+122)
  • Spread: DET: -1.5 (+116) | PIT: +1.5 (-140)
  • Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Tigers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 9-3, 3.15 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 3-10, 3.48 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Casey Mize (9-3) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (3-10) will answer the bell for the Pirates. Mize's team is 9-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Mize's team has a record of 8-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Pirates have an 11-8-0 record against the spread in Keller's starts. The Pirates have a 5-9 record in Keller's 14 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (51.2%)

Tigers vs Pirates Moneyline

  • Detroit is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +122 underdog despite being at home.

Tigers vs Pirates Spread

  • The Pirates are hosting the Tigers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Pirates are +116 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are -140.

Tigers vs Pirates Over/Under

  • The over/under for Tigers-Pirates on July 22 is 8. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Tigers vs Pirates Betting Trends

  • The Tigers have won in 40, or 66.7%, of the 60 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
  • This season Detroit has been victorious 27 times in 39 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.
  • The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 45 of their 95 opportunities.
  • The Tigers are 48-47-0 against the spread in their 95 games that had a posted line this season.
  • The Pirates have gone 25-40 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.5% of those games).
  • When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 12-29 record (winning only 29.3% of its games).
  • The Pirates have played in 94 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-55-3).
  • The Pirates have a 47-47-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

  • Gleyber Torres has 88 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .388. He has a .281 batting average and a slugging percentage of .419.
  • Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 30th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 84th in slugging.
  • Torres will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with three walks and an RBI.
  • Riley Greene leads Detroit with 106 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .534. He's batting .277 with an on-base percentage of .327.
  • Among qualifiers, he is 43rd in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.
  • Spencer Torkelson is batting .233 with a .478 slugging percentage and 59 RBI this year.
  • Zach McKinstry is batting .276 with a .357 OBP and 32 RBI for Detroit this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

  • Oneil Cruz has 68 hits, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .211 and slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .314.
  • Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 154th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.
  • Andrew McCutchen has a .336 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .256 while slugging .379.
  • Including all qualifying hitters, he is 87th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage.
  • Bryan Reynolds has a .372 slugging percentage, which leads the Pirates.
  • Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .274 with 12 doubles, two triples, a home run and 15 walks.

Tigers vs Pirates Head to Head

  • 7/21/2025: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
  • 6/19/2025: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
  • 6/17/2025: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
  • 5/29/2024: 10-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
  • 5/29/2024: 8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
  • 4/9/2024: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
  • 4/8/2024: 7-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
  • 8/2/2023: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
  • 8/1/2023: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
  • 5/17/2023: 8-0 PIT (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

