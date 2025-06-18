Tigers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 18

Odds updated as of 1:14 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Tigers vs Pirates Game Info

Detroit Tigers (47-27) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (29-45)

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and SportsNet PT

Tigers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-300) | PIT: (+245)

DET: (-300) | PIT: (+245) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-128) | PIT: +1.5 (+106)

DET: -1.5 (-128) | PIT: +1.5 (+106) Total: 7 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 7-2, 1.99 ERA vs Andrew Heaney (Pirates) - 3-5, 3.33 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Tarik Skubal (7-2, 1.99 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Andrew Heaney (3-5, 3.33 ERA). When Skubal starts, his team is 8-6-0 against the spread this season. When Skubal starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-3. When Heaney starts, the Pirates have gone 6-7-0 against the spread. The Pirates are 4-7 in Heaney's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (66.6%)

Tigers vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Tigers, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +245, and Detroit is -300 playing at home.

Tigers vs Pirates Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are -128 to cover the runline, with the Pirates being +106.

Tigers vs Pirates Over/Under

Tigers versus Pirates, on June 18, has an over/under of 7, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 31, or 67.4%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Detroit has played as a favorite of -300 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 34 of their 72 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 72 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 40-32-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline 49 total times this season. They've gone 19-30 in those games.

Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline underdog of +245 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Pirates have played in 69 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-42-3).

The Pirates have covered 47.8% of their games this season, going 33-36-0 against the spread.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson is batting .234 with 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 37 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .344 and a slugging percentage of .492.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 123rd, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 27th in slugging.

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.375) this season, fueled by 60 hits. He's batting .273 while slugging .414.

Among qualifying batters, he is 49th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.502) and total hits (77) this season.

Greene takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Kerry Carpenter has 13 home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .260 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has put up 52 hits, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .223 and slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 140th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen leads his team with a .348 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .262 while slugging .412.

Including all qualifying players, he is 68th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.

Bryan Reynolds has a .360 slugging percentage, which leads the Pirates.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .284 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.

Tigers vs Pirates Head to Head

6/17/2025: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/29/2024: 10-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/29/2024: 8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/9/2024: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/8/2024: 7-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/2/2023: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/1/2023: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/17/2023: 8-0 PIT (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-0 PIT (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/16/2023: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/8/2022: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!