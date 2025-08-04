Mets vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The New York Mets will take on the Cleveland Guardians in MLB action on Monday.

Mets vs Guardians Game Info

New York Mets (63-49) vs. Cleveland Guardians (56-55)

Date: Monday, August 4, 2025

Monday, August 4, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and CLEG

Mets vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-178) | CLE: (+150)

NYM: (-178) | CLE: (+150) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+120) | CLE: +1.5 (-144)

NYM: -1.5 (+120) | CLE: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Mets vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Mets) - 1-1, 2.08 ERA vs Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 5-4, 3.77 ERA

The Mets will give the ball to Sean Manaea (1-1, 2.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Slade Cecconi (5-4, 3.77 ERA). Manaea's team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Manaea's team is 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Guardians have an 8-4-0 record against the spread in Cecconi's starts. The Guardians have a 3-3 record in Cecconi's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (66.6%)

Mets vs Guardians Moneyline

The Mets vs Guardians moneyline has New York as a -178 favorite, while Cleveland is a +150 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Guardians are +120 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -144.

Mets vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Guardians contest on Aug. 4 has been set at 8, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Mets vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with 49 wins in the 76 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 20 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -178 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 47 of 107 chances this season.

The Mets have an against the spread record of 52-55-0 in 107 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have compiled a 25-37 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40.3% of those games).

Cleveland has a record of 2-7 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer (22.2%).

The Guardians have played in 108 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-56-3).

The Guardians have collected a 55-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.9% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .247 with 84 walks and 75 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .480.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 107th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 31st in slugging.

Soto hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .158 with an RBI.

Pete Alonso has 108 hits, which ranks first among New York batters this season. He's batting .260 with 52 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Among all qualified, he is 74th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.439) powered by 42 extra-base hits.

Lindor enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 106 hits, an OBP of .326 plus a slugging percentage of .452.

Nimmo takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has accumulated an on-base percentage of .377, a slugging percentage of .533, and has 123 hits, all club-highs for the Guardians (while batting .302).

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average places him seventh, his on-base percentage is 14th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Ramirez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Steven Kwan has 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 40 walks while hitting .281. He's slugging .399 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualifying players, he is 28th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage.

Carlos Santana is hitting .230 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 47 walks.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .235 with 13 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 33 walks.

