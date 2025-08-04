Giants vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Giants vs Pirates Game Info

San Francisco Giants (56-56) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (48-64)

Date: Monday, August 4, 2025

Monday, August 4, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-130) | PIT: (+110)

SF: (-130) | PIT: (+110) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+130) | PIT: +1.5 (-156)

SF: -1.5 (+130) | PIT: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Giants vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Giants) - 1-8, 4.63 ERA vs Johan Oviedo (Pirates) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Giants will give the ball to Justin Verlander (1-8, 4.63 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Johan Oviedo. Verlander's team is 4-14-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Verlander's team is 3-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Oviedo's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Giants vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (52.7%)

Giants vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -130 favorite despite being on the road.

Giants vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Giants, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Pirates are +130 to cover the spread, and the Giants are -156.

Giants vs Pirates Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Giants-Pirates on Aug. 4, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Giants vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with 35 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 27-25 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 51 of their 112 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Giants have an against the spread mark of 47-65-0 in 112 games with a line this season.

The Pirates are 30-41 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.3% of those games).

Pittsburgh is 23-34 (winning 40.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Pirates have combined with opponents to go over the total 41 times this season for a 41-60-3 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have a 55-49-0 record ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco in OBP (.378) and total hits (109) this season. He's batting .258 batting average while slugging .464.

He is 79th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Devers has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .258 with 25 doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 38 walks, while slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He is 79th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging among qualified batters.

Lee takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Willy Adames has collected 96 base hits, an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .419, fueled by 35 extra-base hits.

Ramos heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with four walks and an RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has totaled 78 hits, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .213 and slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 156th, his on-base percentage is 113th, and he is 90th in slugging.

Bryan Reynolds leads his team with a .374 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .237 with an on-base percentage of .296.

He is currently 121st in batting average, 139th in on-base percentage and 134th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Andrew McCutchen a has .323 on-base percentage to pace the Pirates.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .273 with 14 doubles, two triples, a home run and 15 walks.

Giants vs Pirates Head to Head

7/30/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/29/2025: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/28/2025: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/23/2024: 7-6 SF (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-6 SF (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/22/2024: 9-5 SF (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-5 SF (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/21/2024: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-6 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/28/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/27/2024: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/26/2024: 3-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/16/2023: 8-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

