Marlins vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4

The Miami Marlins versus the Houston Astros is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Marlins vs Astros Game Info

Miami Marlins (55-55) vs. Houston Astros (62-50)

Date: Monday, August 4, 2025

Monday, August 4, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and SCHN

Marlins vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-116) | HOU: (-102)

MIA: (-116) | HOU: (-102) Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-194) | HOU: -1.5 (+160)

MIA: +1.5 (-194) | HOU: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Marlins vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 6-9, 6.36 ERA vs Jason Alexander (Astros) - 1-1, 7.36 ERA

The probable starters are Sandy Alcantara (6-9) for the Marlins and Jason Alexander (1-1) for the Astros. When Alcantara starts, his team is 10-11-0 against the spread this season. Alcantara's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-2). The Astros have gone 2-1-0 ATS in Alexander's three starts that had a set spread. The Astros have not been a moneyline underdog when Alexander starts this season.

Marlins vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (50.3%)

Marlins vs Astros Moneyline

Miami is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -102 underdog on the road.

Marlins vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Marlins. The Astros are +160 to cover, while the Marlins are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Marlins vs Astros Over/Under

Marlins versus Astros, on Aug. 4, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Marlins vs Astros Betting Trends

The Marlins have been favorites in 12 games this season and have come away with the win five times (41.7%) in those contests.

Miami has a record of 5-6 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of their 106 opportunities.

The Marlins are 65-41-0 against the spread in their 106 games that had a posted line this season.

The Astros have won 20 of the 33 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (60.6%).

Houston has a record of 15-11 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (57.7%).

The Astros have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 111 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 46 of those games (46-61-4).

The Astros have covered 49.5% of their games this season, going 55-56-0 against the spread.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers leads Miami in OBP (.373) and total hits (105) this season. He's batting .296 batting average while slugging .575.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 13th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Otto Lopez has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 35 walks. He's batting .250 and slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He ranks 99th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging in MLB.

Agustin Ramirez has collected 83 base hits, an OBP of .286 and a slugging percentage of .465 this season.

Xavier Edwards leads Miami with a slugging percentage of .358, fueled by 20 extra-base hits.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has a .457 slugging percentage, which paces the Astros. He's batting .280 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 31st in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Jeremy Pena has collected 105 hits with a .377 OBP to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .322 while slugging .485.

He is currently third in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Yainer Diaz is batting .252 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 15 walks.

Jesus Sanchez is batting .256 with 13 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks.

