Phillies vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Phillies vs Orioles Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (63-48) vs. Baltimore Orioles (51-61)

Date: Monday, August 4, 2025

Monday, August 4, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and MASN

Phillies vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-200) | BAL: (+168)

PHI: (-200) | BAL: (+168) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-100) | BAL: +1.5 (-120)

PHI: -1.5 (-100) | BAL: +1.5 (-120) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Phillies vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 9-5, 4.31 ERA vs Cade Povich (Orioles) - 2-5, 5.15 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jesus Luzardo (9-5) for the Phillies and Cade Povich (2-5) for the Orioles. When Luzardo starts, his team is 9-12-0 against the spread this season. Luzardo's team has a record of 11-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles have a 2-10-0 record against the spread in Povich's starts. The Orioles have a 1-3 record in Povich's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (70.6%)

Phillies vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Orioles, Philadelphia is the favorite at -200, and Baltimore is +168 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Orioles Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Orioles. The Phillies are -100 to cover the spread, while the Orioles are -120.

Phillies vs Orioles Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Phillies-Orioles on Aug. 4, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Phillies vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 54, or 64.3%, of the 84 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Philadelphia has won 16 of 19 games when listed as at least -200 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 42 of their 104 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies are 52-52-0 against the spread in their 104 games that had a posted line this season.

The Orioles have gone 26-31 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.6% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +168 or longer, Baltimore has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Orioles have played in 110 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-58-4).

The Orioles have a 48-62-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 104 hits and an OBP of .379, both of which lead Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .254 batting average and a slugging percentage of .578.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 89th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.420) thanks to 37 extra-base hits. He's batting .283 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage.

Bryce Harper has collected 84 base hits, an OBP of .376 and a slugging percentage of .505 this season.

Harper enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Nick Castellanos has been key for Philadelphia with 112 hits, an OBP of .309 plus a slugging percentage of .436.

Castellanos heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has put up an on-base percentage of .356, a slugging percentage of .467, and has 113 hits, all club-bests for the Orioles (while batting .285).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Jackson Holliday is hitting .258 with 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 79th, his on-base percentage is 122nd, and he is 98th in slugging.

Adley Rutschman has 15 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 33 walks while batting .233.

Jordan Westburg is batting .272 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 12 walks.

