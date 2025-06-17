Tigers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Tigers vs Pirates Game Info

Detroit Tigers (46-27) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (29-44)

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and SportsNet PT

Tigers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-196) | PIT: (+164)

DET: (-196) | PIT: (+164) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+105) | PIT: +1.5 (-126)

DET: -1.5 (+105) | PIT: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Tigers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 6-2, 2.95 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 5-3, 3.36 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Casey Mize (6-2) to the mound, while Bailey Falter (5-3) will take the ball for the Pirates. When Mize starts, his team is 6-5-0 against the spread this season. When Mize starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-2. When Falter starts, the Pirates are 8-4-0 against the spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Falter's starts this season, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

Tigers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (62.5%)

Tigers vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Tigers, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +164, and Detroit is -196 playing at home.

Tigers vs Pirates Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are +105 to cover the runline, with the Pirates being -126.

Tigers vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Tigers-Pirates on June 17, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Tigers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (66.7%) in those games.

This season Detroit has come away with a win nine times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -196 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 33 of their 71 opportunities.

In 71 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 39-32-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline 48 total times this season. They've finished 19-29 in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 5-6 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +164 or longer (45.5%).

The Pirates have had an over/under set by bookmakers 68 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 23 of those games (23-42-3).

The Pirates have put together a 33-35-0 record against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 36 walks while batting .233. He has an on-base percentage of .341 and a slugging percentage of .490.

Among the qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 124th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 27th in slugging.

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.377) this season, fueled by 60 hits. He's batting .276 while slugging .419.

Among qualifiers, he is 41st in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene has a team-high 75 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .491.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .260 with a .289 OBP and 27 RBI for Detroit this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has accumulated 51 hits, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .223 and slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 144th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 61st in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen has a .349 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .263 while slugging .410.

He ranks 65th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Bryan Reynolds has racked up a slugging percentage of .361, a team-best for the Pirates.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .284 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.

