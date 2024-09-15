Tigers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 15

Odds updated as of 10:12 a.m.

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the Detroit Tigers in MLB action on Sunday.

Orioles vs Tigers Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (84-65) vs. Detroit Tigers (76-73)

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Sunday, September 15, 2024 Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSDET

Orioles vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-112) | DET: (-104)

BAL: (-112) | DET: (-104) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+138) | DET: +1.5 (-166)

BAL: -1.5 (+138) | DET: +1.5 (-166) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Orioles vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich (Orioles) - 2-8, 5.91 ERA vs Keider Montero (Tigers) - 5-6, 4.88 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Cade Povich (2-8, 5.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Keider Montero (5-6, 4.88 ERA). Povich's team is 6-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Povich's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-2. The Tigers have gone 10-4-0 ATS in Montero's 14 starts with a set spread. The Tigers have a 6-5 record in Montero's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (51.6%)

Orioles vs Tigers Moneyline

Baltimore is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -104 underdog at home.

Orioles vs Tigers Spread

The Orioles are at the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are +138 to cover the runline, with the Tigers being -166.

Orioles vs Tigers Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Orioles-Tigers on Sept. 15, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Orioles vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in 63, or 60.6%, of the 104 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Baltimore has won 61 of 101 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 77 of their 140 opportunities.

In 140 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 78-62-0 against the spread.

The Tigers have been the moneyline underdog 90 total times this season. They've finished 42-48 in those games.

Detroit has a 37-44 record (winning 45.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Tigers have played in 146 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-69-3).

The Tigers have gone 78-68-0 against the spread this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in OBP (.368), slugging percentage (.545) and total hits (165) this season. He has a .283 batting average.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 20th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Henderson will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, five walks and four RBI.

Anthony Santander is hitting .240 with 23 doubles, two triples, 41 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .514 with an on-base percentage of .312.

He is 102nd in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging in the major leagues.

Adley Rutschman is batting .252 with a .393 slugging percentage and 74 RBI this year.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .256 with a .329 OBP and 53 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has accumulated 121 hits with a .353 on-base percentage, leading the Tigers in both statistics. He's batting .263 and slugging .480.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 51st in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Matt Vierling has 26 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .259. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 109th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Colt Keith has put up a slugging percentage of .381, a team-best for the Tigers.

Wenceel Perez has 13 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 27 walks while batting .239.

Orioles vs Tigers Head to Head

9/14/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/13/2024: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/30/2023: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/29/2023: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/29/2023: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/27/2023: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/23/2023: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/22/2023: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/21/2023: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/21/2022: 8-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

