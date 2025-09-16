Tigers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 16

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Guardians Game Info

Detroit Tigers (85-65) vs. Cleveland Guardians (78-71)

Date: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Tuesday, September 16, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and CLEG

Tigers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-146) | CLE: (+124)

DET: (-146) | CLE: (+124) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+150) | CLE: +1.5 (-178)

DET: -1.5 (+150) | CLE: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tigers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 14-5, 3.83 ERA vs Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 5-3, 3.36 ERA

The probable pitchers are Casey Mize (14-5) for the Tigers and Joey Cantillo (5-3) for the Guardians. Mize and his team have a record of 16-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Mize's team is 12-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Guardians have a 6-4-0 record against the spread in Cantillo's starts. The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog in four of Cantillo's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Tigers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (59.6%)

Tigers vs Guardians Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +124 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the run line against the Tigers. The Guardians are -178 to cover, and the Tigers are +150.

Tigers vs Guardians Over/Under

The Tigers-Guardians game on Sept. 16 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 58 wins in the 97 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has been victorious 38 times in 56 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 74 of their 144 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 144 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 69-75-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have won 43.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (36-46).

Cleveland has an 18-16 record (winning 52.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Guardians have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 63 times this season for a 63-77-6 record against the over/under.

The Guardians are 78-68-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has 124 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .362. He has a .255 batting average and a slugging percentage of .390.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 115th in slugging.

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 148 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .506. He's batting .265 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among all qualifying players, he is 48th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Torkelson has 123 hits this season and has a slash line of .237/.332/.452.

Torkelson brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .316 with three walks.

Zach McKinstry has been key for Detroit with 111 hits, an OBP of .337 plus a slugging percentage of .440.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has accumulated 153 hits with a .354 on-base percentage, leading the Guardians in both categories. He's batting .281 and slugging .499.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 18th in slugging.

Steven Kwan is slugging .375 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .273 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 129th in slugging.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .236 with 15 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 46 walks.

Angel Martinez is batting .227 with 22 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

Tigers vs Guardians Head to Head

7/6/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/5/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/4/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/25/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/24/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/23/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2025: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/12/2024: 7-3 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/10/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/9/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!