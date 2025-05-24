Tigers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians.

Tigers vs Guardians Game Info

Detroit Tigers (33-19) vs. Cleveland Guardians (28-22)

Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025

Saturday, May 24, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FOX

Tigers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-142) | CLE: (+120)

DET: (-142) | CLE: (+120) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+140) | CLE: +1.5 (-170)

DET: -1.5 (+140) | CLE: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tigers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 6-1, 2.53 ERA vs Luis Ortiz (Guardians) - 2-5, 4.66 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Casey Mize (6-1) versus the Guardians and Luis Ortiz (2-5). Mize and his team have a record of 5-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Mize's team has won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Guardians have a 3-6-0 ATS record in Ortiz's nine starts with a set spread. The Guardians have a 1-4 record in Ortiz's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (58.2%)

Tigers vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -142 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Guardians Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs (+140 to cover) on the runline. Cleveland is -170 to cover.

Tigers vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for the Tigers versus Guardians game on May 24 has been set at 8, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (70%) in those contests.

Detroit has a record of 18-2 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 25 of their 51 opportunities.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 27-24-0 in 51 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have compiled a 15-14 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.7% of those games).

Cleveland is 4-5 (winning 44.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Guardians have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 48 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 22 of those games (22-24-2).

The Guardians have a 23-25-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.9% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit with 44 hits, batting .244 this season with 26 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage of .533.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 100th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 19th in slugging.

Riley Greene has an OPS of .853, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .518 this season. He's batting .280.

His batting average ranks 41st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 72nd, and his slugging percentage 25th.

Kerry Carpenter has collected 49 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .503 this season.

Carpenter enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Gleyber Torres is batting .271 with a .355 OBP and 24 RBI for Detroit this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has totaled 55 hits, a team-best for the Guardians. He's batting .306 and slugging .522 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 13th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Ramirez enters this matchup on a 16-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .375 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Steven Kwan has a .378 OBP while slugging .442. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .322.

His batting average is fifth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Carlos Santana is batting .235 with four doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.

Kyle Manzardo has five doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .214.

Tigers vs Guardians Head to Head

5/23/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2025: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/12/2024: 7-3 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/10/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/9/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/7/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/5/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/30/2024: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/29/2024: 8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/25/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

