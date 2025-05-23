Tigers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 23
Odds updated as of 1:14 a.m.
On Friday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are up against the Cleveland Guardians.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Tigers vs Guardians Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (33-18) vs. Cleveland Guardians (27-22)
- Date: Friday, May 23, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: FDSDET and CLEG
Tigers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: DET: (-134) | CLE: (+114)
- Spread: DET: -1.5 (+142) | CLE: +1.5 (-172)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Tigers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jackson Jobe (Tigers) - 4-0, 4.12 ERA vs Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 0-1, 5.40 ERA
The probable pitchers are Jackson Jobe (4-0) for the Tigers and Slade Cecconi (0-1) for the Guardians. Jobe and his team have a record of 7-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Jobe's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Cecconi has started only one game with a set spread, which the Guardians failed to cover. The Guardians have not been a moneyline underdog when Cecconi starts this season.
Tigers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (60.2%)
Tigers vs Guardians Moneyline
- Detroit is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +114 underdog on the road.
Tigers vs Guardians Spread
- The Tigers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Guardians. The Tigers are +142 to cover, and the Guardians are -172.
Tigers vs Guardians Over/Under
- The Tigers-Guardians contest on May 23 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.
Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!
Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends
- The Tigers have been victorious in 21, or 72.4%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Detroit has come away with a win 18 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.
- The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 25 of their 50 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Tigers are 27-23-0 against the spread in their 50 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Guardians have won 14 of the 28 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).
- Cleveland has a 4-7 record (winning only 36.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.
- The Guardians have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times this season for a 22-23-2 record against the over/under.
- The Guardians have a 22-25-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.8% of the time).
Tigers Player Leaders
- Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit in total hits (43) this season while batting .244 with 25 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .523.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 18th in slugging.
- Riley Greene has an OPS of .857, fueled by an OBP of .337 and a team-best slugging percentage of .521 this season. He's batting .281.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 39th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.
- Gleyber Torres has 39 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .358.
- Kerry Carpenter has 10 home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .279 this season.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez has racked up 54 hits, a team-high for the Guardians. He's batting .307 and slugging .517 with an on-base percentage of .364.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage is 39th, and he is 22nd in slugging.
- Ramirez enters this matchup on a 15-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .375 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and six RBIs.
- Steven Kwan's .373 OBP and .433 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .314.
- Including all qualified players, he ranks eighth in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.
- Carlos Santana is batting .235 with four doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.
- Kyle Manzardo is batting .212 with five doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
Tigers vs Guardians Head to Head
- 5/22/2025: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 10/12/2024: 7-3 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 10/10/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 10/9/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 10/7/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 10/5/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 7/30/2024: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 7/29/2024: 8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 7/25/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 7/24/2024: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!