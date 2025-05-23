Tigers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 23

Odds updated as of 1:14 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are up against the Cleveland Guardians.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Guardians Game Info

Detroit Tigers (33-18) vs. Cleveland Guardians (27-22)

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Friday, May 23, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and CLEG

Tigers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-134) | CLE: (+114)

DET: (-134) | CLE: (+114) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+142) | CLE: +1.5 (-172)

DET: -1.5 (+142) | CLE: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jackson Jobe (Tigers) - 4-0, 4.12 ERA vs Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 0-1, 5.40 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jackson Jobe (4-0) for the Tigers and Slade Cecconi (0-1) for the Guardians. Jobe and his team have a record of 7-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Jobe's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Cecconi has started only one game with a set spread, which the Guardians failed to cover. The Guardians have not been a moneyline underdog when Cecconi starts this season.

Tigers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (60.2%)

Tigers vs Guardians Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +114 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Guardians Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Guardians. The Tigers are +142 to cover, and the Guardians are -172.

Tigers vs Guardians Over/Under

The Tigers-Guardians contest on May 23 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 21, or 72.4%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 18 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 25 of their 50 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers are 27-23-0 against the spread in their 50 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have won 14 of the 28 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

Cleveland has a 4-7 record (winning only 36.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Guardians have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times this season for a 22-23-2 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have a 22-25-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.8% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit in total hits (43) this season while batting .244 with 25 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .523.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Riley Greene has an OPS of .857, fueled by an OBP of .337 and a team-best slugging percentage of .521 this season. He's batting .281.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 39th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Gleyber Torres has 39 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .358.

Kerry Carpenter has 10 home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .279 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has racked up 54 hits, a team-high for the Guardians. He's batting .307 and slugging .517 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage is 39th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Ramirez enters this matchup on a 15-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .375 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Steven Kwan's .373 OBP and .433 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .314.

Including all qualified players, he ranks eighth in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Carlos Santana is batting .235 with four doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .212 with five doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

Tigers vs Guardians Head to Head

5/22/2025: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/12/2024: 7-3 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/10/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/9/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/7/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/5/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/30/2024: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/29/2024: 8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/25/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/24/2024: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!