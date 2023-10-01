Tigers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for October 1

Odds updated as of 11:35 AM

In MLB action on Sunday, the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians.

Tigers vs Guardians Game Info

Detroit Tigers (77-84) vs. Cleveland Guardians (76-85)

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSDET

Tigers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-130) | CLE: (+110)

DET: (-130) | CLE: (+110) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+160) | CLE: +1.5 (-194)

DET: -1.5 (+160) | CLE: +1.5 (-194) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Tigers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Tigers) - 12-9, 3.40 ERA vs Lucas Giolito (Guardians) - 8-14, 4.87 ERA

The probable starters are Eduardo Rodriguez (12-9) for the Tigers and Giolito (8-14) for the Guardians. When Rodriguez starts, his team is 14-11-0 against the spread this season. Rodriguez's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-5). The Guardians have gone 15-17-0 against the spread when Giolito starts. The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog in 19 of Giolito's starts this season, and they went 4-15 in those games.

Tigers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (55.7%)

Tigers vs Guardians Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +110 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the spread (-194 to cover), and Detroit is +160 to cover the runline.

Tigers vs Guardians Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Tigers-Guardians on October 1, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 21, or 60%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Detroit has won 13 of 24 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 76 of their 159 opportunities.

The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 83-76-0 in 159 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have won 32 of the 76 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (42.1%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Cleveland has a 20-32 record (winning just 38.5% of its games).

The Guardians have played in 157 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-86-2).

The Guardians have put together an 81-76-0 record against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit with 141 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .448. He's batting .234 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 120th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

Kerry Carpenter is hitting .277 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Matt Vierling leads Detroit with an OBP of .328 this season while batting .259 with 44 walks and 61 runs scored.

Vierling brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two triples, three walks and three RBI.

Zach McKinstry has been key for Detroit with 107 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .351.

McKinstry has hit safely in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .219 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has a team-best OBP (.355), and leads the Guardians in hits (170). He's batting .280 and slugging.

Including all qualified players, he is 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 38th in slugging.

Steven Kwan paces his team with a .372 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .270 with an on-base percentage of .342.

He ranks 46th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Josh Naylor has 30 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks while batting .308.

Andres Gimenez is hitting .250 with 27 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 32 walks.

Tigers vs Guardians Head to Head

9/30/2023: 8-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/29/2023: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/20/2023: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/19/2023: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/18/2023: 4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/18/2023: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/19/2023: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/10/2023: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/9/2023: 2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/8/2023: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

