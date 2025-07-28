Tigers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers are among the MLB squads busy on Monday, up against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Detroit Tigers (61-46) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (51-55)

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Monday, July 28, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and ARID

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-126) | ARI: (+108)

DET: (-126) | ARI: (+108) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+150) | ARI: +1.5 (-182)

DET: -1.5 (+150) | ARI: +1.5 (-182) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton (Tigers) - 0-1, 10.80 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 3-6, 5.50 ERA

The Tigers will call on Troy Melton (0-1) versus the Diamondbacks and Eduardo Rodriguez (3-6). Melton and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Melton's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Diamondbacks have a 5-11-0 ATS record in Rodríguez's 16 starts that had a set spread. The Diamondbacks have a 2-3 record in Rodríguez's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (54%)

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Tigers, Arizona is the underdog at +108, and Detroit is -126 playing at home.

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs (+150 to cover) on the runline. Arizona is -182 to cover.

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Tigers versus Diamondbacks on July 28 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 66 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (62.1%) in those games.

Detroit has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -126.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 48 of their 101 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 49-52-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have a 16-19 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.7% of those games).

Arizona has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have played in 102 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-45-5).

The Diamondbacks have a 47-55-0 record ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has 93 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .378. He has a .276 batting average and a slugging percentage of .415.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 88th in slugging.

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .237 with 23 doubles, 23 home runs and 46 walks, while slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .333.

His batting average is 119th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 66th, and his slugging percentage 26th.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.517) and total hits (110) this season.

Zach McKinstry is batting .266 with a .348 OBP and 32 RBI for Detroit this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has a .375 on-base percentage and a .421 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .275.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 41st, his on-base percentage is 14th, and he is 81st in slugging.

Eugenio Suarez has 94 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .247 while slugging .579 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 106th, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Corbin Carroll is batting .244 with 18 doubles, 13 triples, 21 home runs and 32 walks.

Ketel Marte is batting .285 with 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 45 walks.

