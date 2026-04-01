Tigers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 3:16 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Detroit Tigers.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (2-3) vs. Detroit Tigers (2-3)

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and DSN

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-108) | DET: (-108)

ARI: (-108) | DET: (-108) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-182) | DET: -1.5 (+150)

ARI: +1.5 (-182) | DET: -1.5 (+150) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 0-1, 9.00 ERA vs Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The Diamondbacks will look to Zac Gallen versus the Tigers and Tarik Skubal. Gallen and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Gallen's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Skubal has started only one game with a set spread, which the Tigers covered. The Tigers have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Skubal starts this season.

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (58.8%)

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Moneyline

Arizona is the favorite, -108 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -108 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Spread

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for the Diamondbacks versus Tigers contest on April 1 has been set at 9.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks were victorious in 45, or 52.9%, of the 85 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last season Arizona came away with a win 45 times in 88 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents hit the over in 79 of their 158 games with a total last season.

The Tigers were the moneyline underdog 47 times last season. They went 24-23 in those games.

Detroit went 24-23 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (51.1%).

The Tigers combined with their opponents to go over the total 80 times last season for an 80-75-7 record against the over/under.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo finished with an OPS of .851 last season, fueled by a .389 OBP and a slugging percentage of .462.

Corbin Carroll slashed .259/.343/.541 and finished with an OPS of .883.

Last season, Ketel Marte finished with 28 home runs, 72 RBI and a batting average of .283 last season.

Nolan Arenado slashed .237/.289/.377 and finished with an OPS of .666.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres had a .358 on-base percentage last season while batting .256.

Riley Greene had 155 total hits while slugging .493.

Spencer Torkelson had 27 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 72 walks while hitting .240 last season.

Zach McKinstry hit .259 with 23 doubles, 11 triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Head to Head

3/31/2026: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 3/30/2026: 9-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/30/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/29/2025: 12-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

12-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/28/2025: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/19/2024: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/18/2024: 8-3 DET (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-3 DET (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/17/2024: 13-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

13-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/11/2023: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

7-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/10/2023: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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