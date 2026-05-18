NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 18

There is no shortage of excitement on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including the San Antonio Spurs playing the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Curious about the wagering odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Thunder (64.77% win probability)

Thunder (64.77% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-6.5)

Thunder (-6.5) Total: 219.5

219.5 Moneyline: Thunder -250, Spurs +205

Thunder -250, Spurs +205 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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