Tigers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Tigers vs Cardinals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (16-12) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (13-15)

Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSDET

Tigers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-120) | STL: (+102)

DET: (-120) | STL: (+102) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+172) | STL: +1.5 (-210)

DET: -1.5 (+172) | STL: +1.5 (-210) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 0-1, 4.91 ERA vs Kyle Gibson (Cardinals) - 2-2, 4.35 ERA

The Tigers will call on Jack Flaherty (0-1) versus the Cardinals and Kyle Gibson (2-2). When Flaherty starts, his team is 1-4-0 against the spread this season. Flaherty's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. The Cardinals have a 3-2-0 ATS record in Gibson's five starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals have a 1-2 record in Gibson's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (59.6%)

Tigers vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Tigers vs Cardinals moneyline has Detroit as a -120 favorite, while St. Louis is a +102 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Cardinals Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are +172 to cover the runline, with the Cardinals being -210.

Tigers vs Cardinals Over/Under

Tigers versus Cardinals on April 30 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Tigers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 14 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (50%) in those contests.

This season Detroit has come away with a win six times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 12 of their 27 opportunities.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 12-15-0 in 27 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline 15 total times this season. They've finished 6-9 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, St. Louis has a 6-7 record (winning 46.2% of its games).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total nine times this season for a 9-17-2 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have a 16-12-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Mark Canha leads Detroit with 25 hits and an OBP of .402, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .511. He's batting .272.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he is 55th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Canha will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .371 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI.

Riley Greene is hitting .240 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks, while slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 98th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Greene heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Kerry Carpenter has 24 hits this season and has a slash line of .276/.315/.483.

Carpenter takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .125 with an RBI.

Spencer Torkelson has been key for Detroit with 22 hits, an OBP of .287 plus a slugging percentage of .291.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has put up an on-base percentage of .412 and has 23 hits, both team-best numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .288 and slugging .538.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 39th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Contreras brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and two RBI.

Brendan Donovan is batting .229 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .362 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 112th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Arenado has racked up a slugging percentage of .355, a team-best for the Cardinals.

Masyn Winn is hitting .297 with four doubles, two triples and 10 walks.

