Tigers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 24

The MLB's Thursday slate includes the Detroit Tigers facing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tigers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Detroit Tigers (60-43) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (60-42)

Date: Thursday, July 24, 2025

Thursday, July 24, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: MLB Network, FDSDET, and SNET

Tigers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-126) | TOR: (+108)

DET: (-126) | TOR: (+108) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+158) | TOR: +1.5 (-192)

DET: -1.5 (+158) | TOR: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Tigers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson (Tigers) - 4-3, 2.71 ERA vs Eric Lauer (Blue Jays) - 5-2, 2.80 ERA

The probable pitchers are Reese Olson (4-3) for the Tigers and Eric Lauer (5-2) for the Blue Jays. Olson's team is 4-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Olson's team has been victorious in 62.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-3. When Lauer starts, the Blue Jays are 6-3-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays are 3-1 in Lauer's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (52.3%)

Tigers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -126 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the spread (-192 to cover), and Detroit is +158 to cover the runline.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Tigers-Blue Jays game on July 24, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Tigers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 40, or 64.5%, of the 62 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Detroit has won 34 of 51 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 46 of 97 chances this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 48-49-0 in 97 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 32 of the 56 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (57.1%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Toronto has a 19-13 record (winning 59.4% of its games).

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 101 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 53 of those games (53-44-4).

The Blue Jays have gone 62-39-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has 91 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .387. He has a .283 batting average and a slugging percentage of .419.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 86th in slugging.

Spencer Torkelson has 23 doubles, 21 home runs and 46 walks. He's batting .239 and slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .339.

His batting average ranks 123rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 63rd, and his slugging percentage 28th.

Torkelson enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .263 with three doubles and a walk.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.530) and total hits (107) this season.

Zach McKinstry has been key for Detroit with 84 hits, an OBP of .353 plus a slugging percentage of .450.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up an on-base percentage of .391, a team-best for the Blue Jays. He's batting .285 and slugging .444.

He is 23rd in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Guerrero enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .474 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

George Springer leads his team with 91 hits. He has a batting average of .283 while slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .377.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 30th, his on-base percentage is 13th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Bo Bichette has a slugging percentage of .448, a team-high for the Blue Jays.

Alejandro Kirk has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks while hitting .304.

Tigers vs Blue Jays Head to Head

5/18/2025: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/17/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/16/2025: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/21/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/20/2024: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/19/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/26/2024: 14-11 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

14-11 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/25/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/24/2024: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/23/2024: 9-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

