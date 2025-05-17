Tigers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers are among the MLB teams busy on Saturday, versus the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tigers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Detroit Tigers (30-15) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (21-23)

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Saturday, May 17, 2025 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SN1 and FDSDET

Tigers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-138) | TOR: (+118)

DET: (-138) | TOR: (+118) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+118) | TOR: +1.5 (-142)

DET: -1.5 (+118) | TOR: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson (Tigers) - 4-3, 3.37 ERA vs Jose Urena (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 8.71 ERA

The probable pitchers are Reese Olson (4-3) for the Tigers and Jose Urena for the Blue Jays. When Olson starts, his team is 4-4-0 against the spread this season. When Olson starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-1. Urena has started two games with set spreads, and the Blue Jays went 1-1-0. The Blue Jays were the underdog on the moneyline for one Urena start this season -- they won.

Tigers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (64.5%)

Tigers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Blue Jays, Detroit is the favorite at -138, and Toronto is +118 playing at home.

Tigers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the spread (-142 to cover), and Detroit is +118 to cover the runline.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Tigers-Blue Jays on May 17, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Tigers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 20, or 76.9%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 17 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 23 of their 44 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 44 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 25-19-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have won 13 of the 27 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (48.1%).

Toronto has a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 43 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 23 of those games (23-19-1).

The Blue Jays have collected a 27-16-0 record against the spread this season (covering 62.8% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson is batting .236 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .346 and a slugging percentage of .516.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 111th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Riley Greene has an OPS of .854, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .521 this season. He's batting .278.

His batting average is 47th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 71st, and his slugging percentage 22nd.

Greene heads into this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .289 with three doubles, three home runs, five walks and nine RBIs.

Kerry Carpenter leads Detroit in total hits (45) this season, and 16 of those have gone for extra bases.

Carpenter has recorded at least one base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double and three walks.

Gleyber Torres is batting .294 with a .359 OBP and 24 RBI for Detroit this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has accumulated a team-high .392 on-base percentage. He's batting .293 and slugging .433.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 31st in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Guerrero brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Bo Bichette's .439 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .294 with an on-base percentage of .342.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

George Springer is leading the Blue Jays with 36 hits.

Alejandro Kirk has four doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .275.

Tigers vs Blue Jays Head to Head

5/16/2025: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/21/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/20/2024: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/19/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/26/2024: 14-11 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

14-11 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/25/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/24/2024: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/23/2024: 9-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/9/2023: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/7/2023: 12-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

