Tigers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Oakland Athletics facing the Detroit Tigers.

Athletics vs Tigers Game Info

Oakland Athletics (61-80) vs. Detroit Tigers (71-70)

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Friday, September 6, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: BSDET

Athletics vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-120) | DET: (+102)

OAK: (-120) | DET: (+102) Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-200) | DET: -1.5 (+164)

OAK: +1.5 (-200) | DET: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Athletics vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitch Spence (Athletics) - 7-9, 4.50 ERA vs Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 16-4, 2.51 ERA

The Athletics will give the ball to Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Tarik Skubal (16-4, 2.51 ERA). Spence's team is 9-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Spence's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Tigers have a 14-12-0 record against the spread in Skubal's starts. The Tigers have a 5-4 record in Skubal's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Athletics vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (57.2%)

Athletics vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Athletics-Tigers, Oakland is the favorite at -120, and Detroit is +102 playing on the road.

Athletics vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Athletics. The Tigers are +164 to cover, while the Athletics are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Athletics vs Tigers Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Athletics-Tigers on Sept. 6, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Athletics vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Athletics have been victorious in 11, or 73.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Oakland has won seven of 11 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have gone over in 64 of their 140 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have posted a record of 75-65-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have gone 40-47 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46% of those games).

Detroit has a 27-39 record (winning 40.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Tigers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 70 times this season for a 70-65-3 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have a 74-64-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.6% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker leads Oakland in OBP (.372), slugging percentage (.587) and total hits (137) this season. He has a .298 batting average.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Rooker will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .390 with two doubles, five home runs, four walks and 10 RBI.

JJ Bleday has 38 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 57 walks. He's batting .247 and slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He is 77th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging in the major leagues.

Bleday has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Lawrence Butler has 90 hits this season and has a slash line of .265/.320/.525.

Butler enters this matchup with 15 games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is batting .419 with five doubles, seven home runs, two walks and 11 RBI.

Shea Langeliers has 25 home runs, 68 RBI and a batting average of .221 this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has accumulated 109 hits with a .350 on-base percentage, leading the Tigers in both categories. He's batting .255 and slugging .474.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 65th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 25th and he is 24th in slugging.

Matt Vierling leads his team with a .440 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .259 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 56th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Colt Keith is batting .259 with 14 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

Kerry Carpenter has 12 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .281.

Athletics vs Tigers Head to Head

4/7/2024: 7-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/6/2024: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/5/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/24/2023: 2-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/23/2023: 4-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/22/2023: 8-2 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-2 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/21/2023: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/6/2023: 9-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/5/2023: 12-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

12-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 7/4/2023: 1-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

