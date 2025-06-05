3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Thursday 6/5/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

New York Liberty at Washington Mystics

The New York Liberty continue to separate themselves as the favorite to repeat as champions, carrying the shortest odds to win the WNBA championship (+130). New York sits at a perfect 7-0, have covered three of the last four games, and come off an absurd 100-52 win over the Connecticut Sun.

It will face another one of the league's weakest teams in the Washington Mystics. Considering recent performance, the 13-point spread in favor of the Liberty is certainly reasonable. Frankly, this number is not straying me away from another New York cover.

Washington already has the third-worst offensive rating, meaning it will likely be hard-pressed to score against the Liberty's league-leading defensive rating. The Mystics' strength has been logging the fifth-most points in the paint per game, but New York gives up the fewest points in the paint per contest. Furthermore, Breanna Stewart (83.7) and Jonquel Jones (81.5) boast excellent defensive ratings in the frontcourt.

On the other side of the ball, the Liberty attempt the second-most three-point shots per contest while shooting an efficient 38.6% from deep. Washington allows the most three-point shots per game, creating a recipe for disaster.

Even turnovers is a big worry with New York forcing the second-most per contest while the Mystics total the fourth-most giveaways per game. Across the board, this is a horrible matchup for Washington against the league's best.

Considering the excellent matchup for the Liberty, I'm looking to get some value from props, too. Sabrina Ionescu ranks second on the team with 17.9 points per game (PPG) while touting a team-leading 8.0 three-point launches per game. This is good for the fifth-most attempts per game in the league, and her 2.9 makes per contest is tied for the second-most.

If anyone is capable of reaching four threes, Ionescu is one of the few who can do it. In fact, she's reached four made triples in three consecutive games, averaging 4.7 per contest during the span. With that said, getting +210 odds for this line is too good to pass on thanks to the ongoing hot streak.

We know the Mystics give up three-point looks in bulk, and their backcourt is full of mediocre defensive ratings, including Brittany Sykes (99.8) and Jade Melbourne (99.8) each being around the team's 100.0 defensive rating. Ionescu should have her way, especially with a size advantage at times against a small Washington lineup.

Golden State Valkyries at Phoenix Mercury

Despite a 5-3 record while the Golden State Valkyries sit at 2-4, the Phoenix Mercury are vulnerable due to a pair of injuries to Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper. Phoenix played in its first game without Thomas on Tuesday, and it led to a 23-point loss as 12.5-point underdogs against the Minnesota Lynx.

The Mercury sport the third-best defensive rating, but it's shown some cracks of late. Tuesday's showing was one to forget, and the game before the unit gave up 35 three-point attempts versus the Los Angeles Sparks. Golden State heavily leans into the three with the most shots per game.

Phoenix has allowed 24.8 three-point shots per game (seventh-fewest), but it's played only one team in the top six of three-point shots. Over two matchups, the Sparks are totaling 32.0 three-point launches per contest against the Mercury. For reference, allowing 32.0 shots per game would be the the highest mark in the league by nearly two attempts.

With that said, the Valkyries should get their looks as the highest volume team Phoenix has seen. Janelle Salaun leads the team with 6.4 three-point attempts per game while shooting 37.5% from deep. With at least seven three-point shots in three of the last four, Salaun will likely let if fly from deep tonight.

Additionally, she's reached 18 points in two of the previous four. RotoWire has Salaun projected for 11.9 points, suggesting over 11.5 points. She should have more than enough three-point volume to help this side hit.

